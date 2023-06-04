Square Enix's rhythm game Theatrhythm Final Bar Line will be getting another update on 7th June next week, adding the Chrono-themed Vol. 2 game pack.

To be able to experience these six new tracks, players will need to purchase Season Pass 2. The tracks on offer include the following (you can listen to each one in the video below):

- Robo's Theme

- Chrono Cross -Scars of Time-

- Wind Scene

- Frog’s Theme

- World Revolution

- To Far Away Times





Purchase Season Pass 2 to get these six songs:



- Robo's Theme

- Chrono Cross -Scars of Time-

- Wind Scene

- Frog’s Theme

- World Revolution

- To Far Away Times Set your clocks: the Chrono Trigger and @ChronoGame Pack Vol.2 launches for Theatrhythm Final Bar Line on June 7th!Purchase Season Pass 2 to get these six songs:- Robo's Theme- Chrono Cross -Scars of Time-- Wind Scene- Frog’s Theme- World Revolution- To Far Away Times pic.twitter.com/mHqdjfLax7 May 30, 2023

In our Nintendo Life review, we gave Theatrhythm Final Bar Line an excellent nine out of ten stars and called it a "perfectly tuned celebration" of all things Final Fantasy. If you're curious to see what it's like, you can download a demo from the Switch eShop.