During today's Nintendo Direct presentation, it was announced that a new Splatoon 3 Splatfest will be taking place in July, specifically from 14th July 5pm PT to 16th July 5pm PT.

The theme this time is ice cream! Three sides will once again duke it out to determine which is the best ice cream flavour, and the choices are Vanilla, Strawberry, and Mint Chip.

Where's chocolate..? Odd.

Never mind. There will also be themed battles with Challenges, and more 'Splat-tastic' events have been promised for the future.