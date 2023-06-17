Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Splatoon 3 is well worth a look on the Switch, but if you do need an extra reason to check it out or just return to Splatsville, there's actually a second wave of Expansion Pass DLC coming at some point "in the future".

During an interview with Famitsu recently, Splatoon producer Hisashi Nogami teased a bit about what players could expect from the mysterious update "Side Order" - mentioning how the gameplay in this "single player campaign" will be "completely new and different" (translation via Nintendo Everything).

He elaborated just a little more, noting how this new story would feature 'Off the Hook' - the pop idol duo Pearl and Marina from Splatoon 2. Co-director Seita Inoue also chimed in, revealing how the team thought it "would be interesting to make a world where [Team] Order triumphed" over Team Chaos.

This pack will follow the release of Wave 1, which arrived at the end of February this year. It allowed players to revisit Inkolpolis and reunite with the Squid Sisters Callie and Marie. Hopefully, it serves up a little more than the first wave, which you can learn more about in our previous coverage: