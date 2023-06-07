Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

If you've been hanging out for the physical release of Sonic Origins Plus later this month, you might want to read on. According to an in-store retailer listing at GameStop, the new 'Plus' content in the physical version will be a download code.

To elaborate, the disc (or game card for Nintendo Switch) is apparently just Sonic Origins, and the other content such as Amy and the 12 Game Gear titles will be "downloadable" via an included code. In one of the images in the tweet below, you can see this written on the back of a PlayStation 5 box:





Mania Plus in comparison has all the extra content on the disc/cartridge. So Sonic Origins Plus' extra content with Amy and the Game Gear games will not be included on the disc, but be a separate download code. Shame it could not be on the disc itself.Mania Plus in comparison has all the extra content on the disc/cartridge. https://t.co/PoerZvga0U June 6, 2023

If this retail listing is accurate (and applies to Switch), it's definitely a blow to anyone who has been holding out for a "complete" physical release. It might even make the digital download (containing everything in one location), a little more appealing to some.