Right, now that you've read through that, here's what everyone else is saying. Starting off with our friends at VGC, the fourth outing was described as a throwback to the GameCube favourite Pikmin 2 - evolving the gameplay in subtle yet meaningful ways:

Andy Robinson: "Pikmin 4 is a game that feels much more like fan-favourite GameCube follow-up Pikmin 2, which took the foundations of the original and built a more carefully considered campaign, with no stressful time limit and the most difficult content fenced off via underground dungeons, allowing players to manage their own experience."

Our pals at Eurogamer were also just as optimistic about the fourth entry, describing Pikmin 4 as a significant leap forward for the series while incorporating the best elements from the series' past:

Tom Phillips: "Pikmin 4 currently feels like a leap forward for the series, and one that's also not afraid to look back at the best of the franchise from the past. The return of Pikmin 2's caverns is an extremely welcome move, and they remain a challenging highlight despite the many other new features designed to ease players in."

The team at Dexerto noted how this newest entry felt like an easier entry point but would also keep existing fans happy:

Daniel Megarry: "Although I was only able to experience a snapshot of what Pikmin 4 has to offer, the sense I get is that this is Nintendo’s attempt to introduce the franchise to a newer audience while also keeping existing fans happy. It’s not reinventing the wheel. But, with a handful of great new features, some lovely visuals, and a more relaxed approach to gameplay, I feel like it’s won me over already."

The lovely people over at GoNintendo also got a chance to go hands on with Pikmin 4 and felt it could end up being "the best and most expansive Pikmin game so far":

Jonathan Estis: "In terms of single-player content, I played through maybe a day and a half of in-game time, and that time absolutely flew by. I was having a blast, admiring the beautiful environments, exploring every nook and cranny, and learning what Oatchi could do. There’s still plenty I didn’t get to experience, including nighttime missions, more abilities, environments, and story content. I cannot wait to go back to this world and explore every little bit of it that the game has to offer. Based on my time with it, this could end up being the best and most expansive Pikmin game so far."

And last but not least, GameSpot reiterated how this fourth entry is quite possibly the most welcoming experience yet with its "relaxed" campaign:

Steve Watts: "Nintendo has made its reputation on the kind of approachable fun that would let a child pick up a controller and learn the ropes within minutes--in fact, many millions of children by now. In the case of Pikmin 4, the fourth entry in a relatively niche franchise (by Nintendo standards) that mixes strategy and puzzle elements, the company seems especially keen to prove it's an entry point for new fans. This was a point made explicitly during a presentation at a recent hands-on demo, and more importantly, it's woven into the fabric of the game itself."

If all of these first impressions have you got keen to get your own gardening gloves on Pikmin 4, there's no need to worry because Nintendo will actually be releasing a demo of the game on 28th June. Nintendo has also re-released Pikmin 1 + 2 on the Switch eShop. There's a physical release, too.