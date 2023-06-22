Since 1991, Super Mario and Charles Martinet have become almost synonymous with other... At least, until Chris Pratt came and confused everybody with his voiceover performance in The Super Mario Bros. Movie. Gosh darn it, Quill.
Regardless, Martinet has been voicing characters like Mario, Luigi, Wario, and Waluigi for decades at this point. But because folks on the internet love to argue about stuff, many are currently claiming that Martinet might not be returning in the newly announced Super Mario Bros. Wonder.
Why..? Because it doesn't sound like him, apparently. Except, it really does. Give us strength...
Oh, and folks are also speculating that Martinet is no longer voicing Wario in WarioWare: Move It!, too...
Thankfully, it seems some are already a bit exhausted with the discourse already. We're with you, Chris.
So, yeah, that's a whole thing right now. Granted, there's been no official confirmation that Martinet has returned at the time of writing, but for goodness sake, it's definitely him. Many are sceptical, mind, and even YouTuber Arlo has gotten in on the action with a speculative video on the matter.
Regardless, Super Mario Bros. Wonder is just one announcement in what has proven to be a very promising Nintendo Direct. With the likes of Pikmin 4, Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1, and Super Mario RPG arriving in 2023, it's looking like a very healthy year for the Switch.