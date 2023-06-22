Since 1991, Super Mario and Charles Martinet have become almost synonymous with other... At least, until Chris Pratt came and confused everybody with his voiceover performance in The Super Mario Bros. Movie. Gosh darn it, Quill.

Regardless, Martinet has been voicing characters like Mario, Luigi, Wario, and Waluigi for decades at this point. But because folks on the internet love to argue about stuff, many are currently claiming that Martinet might not be returning in the newly announced Super Mario Bros. Wonder.

Why..? Because it doesn't sound like him, apparently. Except, it really does. Give us strength...





I'm not here to Give my opinion, just to bring a bigger sample size (this includes that clip from the japanese direct at the end) people are arguing on whether or not Charles Martinet is voicing mario in WonderI'm not here to Give my opinion, just to bring a bigger sample size (this includes that clip from the japanese direct at the end) pic.twitter.com/VKc5pwBivK June 22, 2023

Is it just me, or did that not sound like Charles Martinet in the new Nintendo Direct announcements? — Watson | Prologue (Act III) (@Watson_DCSJ) June 21, 2023

Oh, and folks are also speculating that Martinet is no longer voicing Wario in WarioWare: Move It!, too...





I listened multiple times and I dunno. 🤷 people are saying charles martinet was recast as mario & wario in SMBW and warioware: move it.I listened multiple times and I dunno. 🤷 pic.twitter.com/E8QqVenY8P June 21, 2023





......Right? Wario did sound a little off, but Mario in the Wonder trailer sounded alright to me. I figure it's just us adjusting to finally getting some new voice clips with slightly different direction, there's no way they'd replace Charles Martinet without saying something.........Right? pic.twitter.com/HCGJCQd1Lp June 22, 2023

Thankfully, it seems some are already a bit exhausted with the discourse already. We're with you, Chris.

Genuinely bewildered by the reason Charles Martinet is trending. Mario sounds *exactly the same* - I feel like I'm losing my mind — Chris Schilling (@schillingc) June 22, 2023

So, yeah, that's a whole thing right now. Granted, there's been no official confirmation that Martinet has returned at the time of writing, but for goodness sake, it's definitely him. Many are sceptical, mind, and even YouTuber Arlo has gotten in on the action with a speculative video on the matter.

Regardless, Super Mario Bros. Wonder is just one announcement in what has proven to be a very promising Nintendo Direct. With the likes of Pikmin 4, Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1, and Super Mario RPG arriving in 2023, it's looking like a very healthy year for the Switch.