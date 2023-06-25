WarioWare Gold - Box Art Brawl
Image: Nintendo Life

Welcome back to another edition of Box Art Brawl.

Before we dive into the competitors, let's take a look at what went down last time. Last week, we asked you to choose between a whopping three regional covers for Puyo Pop Fever and it ended up really rather close. It was the Japanese cover that walked away with the win on that occasion, securing 46% of the vote, closely followed by Europe with 39% while North America brought up the rear with the remaining 15%.

In the spirit of one particular announcement from this week's Nintendo Direct showcase, this time we are pitting two covers against each other from WarioWare Gold. Originally released in 2018, this entry is one of our favourites in the minigame madness series, combining classic challenges with new twists to keep things exciting while maintaining that whacky Wario wonder — here's hoping that the newly-announced WarioWare: Move It! can carry some of these good vibes onto the Switch later this year.

There are only two covers to choose between this time thanks to Europe and North America opting for the same design, but that doesn't mean that there won't be some healthy competition on the table in the form of an old-school duel.

Let's meet the fighters...

Be sure to cast your votes in the poll below; but first, let's check out the box art designs themselves.

North America / Europe

WarioWare Gold - NA
Image: Moby Games / Nintendo

Yes, there is a lot going on here, but doesn't that do a pretty good job of capturing what WarioWare is all about? The bright yellow backdrop calls back to some of the earliest games in the series and we like how each and every minigame character is crammed in around a particularly grabby-looking Wario up top. It gives Rhythm Heaven Megamix vibes, and we're ok with that.

Japan

WarioWare Gold - JP
Image: Moby Games / Nintendo

The Japanese cover takes a very different approach to what the rest of the world saw, but it manages to encapsulate that chaotic vibe all the same. The bright spiral pattern behind Wario (in his same creepy pose) is far more eye-catching than the plain yellow, and we are glad that there is less going on in the foreground of this one. It might not do the best job of explaining what the game is about, but you're certainly just as drawn in.

Which region got the best WarioWare Gold box art?

Thanks for voting! We'll see you next time for another round of the Box Art Brawl.