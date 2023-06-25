Welcome back to another edition of Box Art Brawl.

Before we dive into the competitors, let's take a look at what went down last time. Last week, we asked you to choose between a whopping three regional covers for Puyo Pop Fever and it ended up really rather close. It was the Japanese cover that walked away with the win on that occasion, securing 46% of the vote, closely followed by Europe with 39% while North America brought up the rear with the remaining 15%.

In the spirit of one particular announcement from this week's Nintendo Direct showcase, this time we are pitting two covers against each other from WarioWare Gold. Originally released in 2018, this entry is one of our favourites in the minigame madness series, combining classic challenges with new twists to keep things exciting while maintaining that whacky Wario wonder — here's hoping that the newly-announced WarioWare: Move It! can carry some of these good vibes onto the Switch later this year.

There are only two covers to choose between this time thanks to Europe and North America opting for the same design, but that doesn't mean that there won't be some healthy competition on the table in the form of an old-school duel.

Let's meet the fighters...