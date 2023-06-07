Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Just two months on from the launch of the 'Interceptor' update, Hello Games has now announced that the next chapter in No Man's Sky, 'Singularity, will be launching today.

This expedition looks to be pretty narrative-based as you will begin to investigate a series of mysterious robot heads that have been appearing throughout the galaxy. Hello Games has teased that this storyline will form a much larger arc (continuing what was started in 'Interceptor') which will play out over the coming years — that's a pretty long story.

We don't know very much about what is in store for the 'Singularity' narrative itself apart from that it will be about "AI corruption, robotic uprisings with strong hints of what’s to come in No Man’s Sky" and will conclude "with the player having to make a choice which will have far-reaching consequences". Colour us intrigued...

On top of this narrative focus, the expedition will also bring with it several rewards and souvenirs, including a full character customisation set. Yep, that robot that you saw running around in the above trailer, could be you!

Singularity will be jetting over to Switch today.

What are you excited to see this time around? Fly down to the comments and let us know.