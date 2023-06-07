Just two months on from the launch of the 'Interceptor' update, Hello Games has now announced that the next chapter in No Man's Sky, 'Singularity, will be launching today.
This expedition looks to be pretty narrative-based as you will begin to investigate a series of mysterious robot heads that have been appearing throughout the galaxy. Hello Games has teased that this storyline will form a much larger arc (continuing what was started in 'Interceptor') which will play out over the coming years — that's a pretty long story.
We don't know very much about what is in store for the 'Singularity' narrative itself apart from that it will be about "AI corruption, robotic uprisings with strong hints of what’s to come in No Man’s Sky" and will conclude "with the player having to make a choice which will have far-reaching consequences". Colour us intrigued...
On top of this narrative focus, the expedition will also bring with it several rewards and souvenirs, including a full character customisation set. Yep, that robot that you saw running around in the above trailer, could be you!
Singularity will be jetting over to Switch today.
What are you excited to see this time around? Fly down to the comments and let us know.
Comments (8)
I'm definitely getting NMS for the Switch eventually. I have an admiration for never ending games. But there's so many titles that I'm currently playing and have in the good ol backlog. Keep those updates coming!
Goodness, Hello Games has been really busy with this game. From Interceptor to a MacOS port, to now this. Very impressed with how hard they've been working on it!
I'll come back to this game after I beat totk. I already put in dozens of hours, and I hope they keep improving the game.
Have a rest, Hello games. You've done enough.
The gift that keeps on giving.
What an amazing game.
Huh, I just updated the game this morning but saw no mention of new expeditions in the menu or later in the wiki's expedition list. Better remember to revisit it later. Then again, the end goal reward sounds like mere cosmetics rather than a cool vehicle/ship, and so far I've only blown the deadlines on the latter kind.😏 Anyway, cheers and props for this trove of content becoming yet more bottomless.
As always Nintendo Switch players will have to wait for a couple of weeks to get this update. 🙄
Purchased No Mans Sky but haven't played it, my backlogs already a mile long. But now look's like a good time to start No Mans Sky.
