This game had so much potential to build on the surprise success of the first, but sadly it underwhelmed on every front. The worlds just weren't as inspired and the battle maps, especially the non-story maps, were pure filler that could typically be beaten in a single turn. Character balancing was also a huge problem when you could own any map just by trotting Luigi (long range, overwatch), Peach (Shield), and Rabbid Peach (healing) out there every time. Lastly, the shift in focus toward the Rabbids and Ubisoft properties was truly a missed opportunity given what might have been had this adventure involved say, the likes of Link or Samus and their respective "universes". Oh, and the humor that worked so well in Kingdom Battle fell absolutely flat here; I found myself skipping the long-winded "points of interest" this time around.

As for the DLC, it's been months (and months) since the game's release, and most players, myself included, have long since moved on to other games. In short, Ubisoft waited WAY too long to release these "waves"; as someone who bought the Season Pass based on the expectations the first game's experience seemed to promise, it's too little, too late by now. It's a real shame that their handling of this entry may well end up making it the last one for this collaboration.