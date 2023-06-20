After another teaser for Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope - The Last Spark Hunter at Ubisoft Forward last week, new details have surfaced about this second DLC update.

This has been posted via a message on the official Switch news channel. It mentions how Mario and the Rabbids will be tasked with saving the Melodic Gardens from Kanya, "the Last Spark Hunter" who has created a "Mecha King Bob-omb".

Here's the full rundown (via Nintendo Everything):

As they are approaching Cursa’s Stronghold, Mario and his friends detect an intriguing signal from the Melodic Gardens, an enchanting musical planet galaxy-famous for its harmonious biophonies, produced by a beautiful alien-like nature. Suspecting a new Darkmess invasion, the Heroes change their course only to find themselves trapped on a silenced planet.

Explore the Melodic Gardens and investigate to find the origin of the threat looking over this place that was once vibrant with music. Meet the planet’s wild inhabitants, explore the musical jungle and the mysterious ruins scattered around this new biome, and sail through the vast sea and sparkling lakes on your newfound boat. But tread carefully, as new enemies await you on this dangerous path. Golems and Fieldbreakers roam the planet and will provide new tactical challenges, even to the most experienced.

Saving the Melodic Gardens will ask you to face Kanya, the Last Spark Hunter. This highly dangerous and techy villain will stop at nothing to accomplish her nefarious plans. Be aware, stopping her won’t be easy, as she has created an all-powerful never-before-seen weapon: the Mecha King Bob-Omb.

Ubisoft's recent broadcast also gave fans of Mario + Rabbids their first look at the third DLC arriving on Switch later this year. You can learn more in our previous post. There's also a Season Pass available for purchase containing all three DLC.