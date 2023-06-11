The Mario Movie has been a huge success for Nintendo and Illumination - banking over $1 billion at the global box office, and we already got a teaser of what's to come at the end of the first movie, so what's the latest?

According to Mario's movie voice Chris Pratt, there should be some news about a sequel to The Super Mario Bros. Movie coming "soon", when the writers are ready. Here's exactly what he had to say in an interview with Entertainment Tonight:

"We're in the midst of this writers' strike, and so everything has been paused and [put] on hold for the right reasons. I really do support the Writers Guild of America and our writers. When the negotiations have been completed, and the writers feel comfortable moving forward, then it'll be time to start talking about what's next for that."

Mario's creator Shigeru Miyamoto has already teased himself how there's more to come, and has even mentioned how Nintendo is sort of a "talent agency", offering the movie industry with "plenty of other entertainers".

Pratt's update on a possible sequel to the Mario Movie follows rumours earlier this week that Universal and Illumination are in the final stages of closing a "big deal" with Nintendo for a Legend of Zelda animated film.