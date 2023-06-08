The Super Mario Bros. Movie was a massive hit at the box office worldwide, so what's the next Nintendo IP fans can expect to see adapted to the big screen?

According to film critic Jeff Sneider, Universal and Illumination are supposedly in the final stages of closing a "big deal" with Nintendo for a Legend of Zelda animated film. He shared this information on an episode of The Hot Mic Podcast. Here's what he said:

"I don't think what I'm about to say is a huge surprise... I'm told that Universal is in fact closing a "big deal" with the Nintendo corporation for The Legend of Zelda. Zelda is looking like the next big Illumination x Nintendo franchise, which again I think we were all sort of expecting, but yeah, I'm told that is happening and it's going to cost Universal a pretty penny because of the success of Super Mario, Nintendo kind of knows its worth at this point, but yeah, I'm told that is now going to be a reality."

During the press rounds for the Mario Movie, creator Shigeru Miyamoto mentioned on a few occasions how fans could likely expect to see more Nintendo movies from here on out - referring to Nintendo as a "talent agency" with "plenty of other entertainers".

Keep in mind, this Zelda news is just a rumour doing the rounds at the moment, so nothing has been officially confirmed at this point. If anything, it seems like there could be another Mario Movie first, or at least something else set within the Mario universe.