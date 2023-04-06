In this guide, we break down exactly how many post-credits scenes you should expect in the Mario Movie, what happens in them, and how they might work for a future sequel.

Of course, with all of these topics being our focus, there is full spoiler talk ahead, so only read on if you are okay with seeing precise details about the contents of the film — you have been warned!

The Super Mario Bros. Movie Post-Credits Guide

Does The Super Mario Bros. Movie Have A Post-Credits Scene?

The simple answer is yes — two of them, in fact.

There is a mid- and a post-credits scene for you to look forward to in The Super Mario Bros. Movie, with the first appearing after the initial reveal of the main cast and creatives, and the latter coming after the full credits have rolled. Make sure you get comfy.

The Super Mario Bros. Post-Credits Scenes Explained

Now that the important information is out of the way, let's break down what happens in each scene. Remember, we are going into detailed spoilers now, so tread carefully. Even Mario is closing his eyes.

The mid-credits scene takes a comical spin on one of the film's most prominent gags: Bowser's 'Peaches' song. Having been defeated and shrunk down tin miniature thanks to a Blue Mushroom at the conclusion of the film, Bowser (with Jack Black's dulcet tones) can be seen once again playing his love ballad at a piano. After getting a few lines in, light floods the room, revealing that the tiny Bowser is now being kept in a bird cage in the Mushroom Kingdom, guarded by two Toads. They tell him to keep the noise down, much to Bowser's anger.

The post-credits scene, on the other hand, is far more than a little joke. Heading to the underground of Brooklyn, the camera moves around pipes of 1-2. It then begins to slow down before zooming in on a pile of rubble caused by Bowser's arrival into the 'real' world. Sitting amongst the rubble is a distinctive white egl with green spots which begins to crack open. As the scene cuts to black, we hear the distinctive cry of "Yoshi!" Yep, the little dino is here, folks.

Is There Going To Be A Sequel?

Nothing is confirmed yet, but based on that end-credits scene, we certainly imagine that future plans are already in place.

With Yoshi firmly teased in the post-credits scene, there are a number of possibilities. Perhaps we will see a Super Mario Galaxy 2-style team-up between Mario and the newly-introduced Yoshi. There are plenty of Galaxy-esque references throughout the film, after all. Or we could be seeing some Super Mario World, with Yoshi's Island or the dinosaur's world potentially under threat.

With all of those iconic Mario villains attending Bowser's wedding, there is a rich selection of potential antagonists to choose from while the minuscule Bowser remains behind bars. All this is to say that a sequel is very much on the cards.

We'll have to wait and see how successful this first movie is in terms of its box office before we can know the chances of a follow-up for sure; but let's admit it, we would be very surprised if this isn't one of 2023's biggest blockbusters. And with success comes a sequel.