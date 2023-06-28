Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

In what we're affectionately dubbing the 'Mario Maker' of racing games, Make Way is a 'DIY racer' that lets you construct your own tracks and race against your friends in chaotic cross-platform multiplayer.

There's no release date beyond a rather vague '2023' at this point, but Make Way definitely looks like something we'll be keeping a close eye on thanks to the talent working behind the scenes: namely Tom Goodchild, a 20-year veteran who has worked on the Micro Machines franchise along with more modern racers such as GRID Legends.

There are no pre-built tracks in Make Way, but with more and more track pieces and hazards to unlock as you progress, the game promises an experience where no two races are ever the same.

Here's a look at the key features:

- Mix and match unique track pieces and hazards for near-endless course configurations

- Fight for weapons and power-ups to gain the advantage

- Unlock new track pieces and vehicles for wackier races

- Up to four players, on the same screen or online with cross-platform multiplayer

- Remove hazards from your races or go full chaos mode and eliminate all safety barriers using fully customisable rulesets

Will you be looking to partake in some cross-platform racing action? Let us know with a comment down below.