Koa and the Five Pirates of Mara is bringing adorable summer platforming to Switch on 27th July, Chibig, Talpa Games, and Undercoders have announced (thanks, Gematsu!).

First teased over a year ago, if Koa and the Five Pirates of Mara sounds familiar to you, then you're not hearing things. The game is set in the same world as Summer in Mara, a 2020 "Wind Waker meets Harvest Moon" style game. Back in May, the game got an August release date at Indie Live Expo 2023 — which we now assume is the Japanese release — but we'll be setting sail in July.

Koa and the Five Pirates of Mara keeps the cute and cosy vibes of Summer in Mara while throwing Koa into a 3D platformer which publisher and developer Chibig states is a blend of the aforementioned Zelda title with Super Mario 3D World.

Koa and her best friend Napopo will need to progress through eight different worlds (islands) in a new archipelago in Mara. The game is all about fast movement across colourful locations, avoiding traps and solving puzzles in order to progress through each stage. You'll be able to collect seashells, which you can use to acquire new items, clothing, and even improve the main city hub. And Koa's boat, thankfully, still here.

Here's a rundown of Koa and the Five Pirates from Chibig:

- Eight worlds to discover and explore. Each level has its own theme, traps, and bits of story.

- Sail through the ocean and upgrade your boat to reach every corner of Mara.

- Full of memorable characters. Meet all kinds of characters and help them.

- Discover all kinds of hidden secrets, challenges, and collectibles!

- Upgrade and customize the city of Qalis and get a lot of new skins and backpacks for Koa.

Koa and the Five Pirates of Mara will be getting a physical version in Europe and Asia, too. Due in either August or September, you can pre-order yours from Tesura Games' store right now.

Did you enjoy Summer in Mara? What do you think of this upcoming 3D platformer? Let us know in the comments.