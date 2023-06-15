Koa and the Five Pirates of Mara is bringing adorable summer platforming to Switch on 27th July, Chibig, Talpa Games, and Undercoders have announced (thanks, Gematsu!).
First teased over a year ago, if Koa and the Five Pirates of Mara sounds familiar to you, then you're not hearing things. The game is set in the same world as Summer in Mara, a 2020 "Wind Waker meets Harvest Moon" style game. Back in May, the game got an August release date at Indie Live Expo 2023 — which we now assume is the Japanese release — but we'll be setting sail in July.
Koa and the Five Pirates of Mara keeps the cute and cosy vibes of Summer in Mara while throwing Koa into a 3D platformer which publisher and developer Chibig states is a blend of the aforementioned Zelda title with Super Mario 3D World.
Koa and her best friend Napopo will need to progress through eight different worlds (islands) in a new archipelago in Mara. The game is all about fast movement across colourful locations, avoiding traps and solving puzzles in order to progress through each stage. You'll be able to collect seashells, which you can use to acquire new items, clothing, and even improve the main city hub. And Koa's boat, thankfully, still here.
Here's a rundown of Koa and the Five Pirates from Chibig:
- Eight worlds to discover and explore. Each level has its own theme, traps, and bits of story.
- Sail through the ocean and upgrade your boat to reach every corner of Mara.
- Full of memorable characters. Meet all kinds of characters and help them.
- Discover all kinds of hidden secrets, challenges, and collectibles!
- Upgrade and customize the city of Qalis and get a lot of new skins and backpacks for Koa.
Koa and the Five Pirates of Mara will be getting a physical version in Europe and Asia, too. Due in either August or September, you can pre-order yours from Tesura Games' store right now.
Did you enjoy Summer in Mara? What do you think of this upcoming 3D platformer? Let us know in the comments.
Comments (9)
I didn't donate to this Kickstarter, but I did donate to the Mika and the Witch's Mountain Kickstarter. But I will be sure to get Koa and the Five Pirates of Mara when it comes out!
I've heard Summer of Mara was pretty disappointing overall so I'm definitely hoping this is a Yooka-Laylee situation where a shift in genres turns out to be just what was needed to make this a great experience!
I've played the demo for this on Steam Deck and it was really good.
Probably the closest to Super Mario 3D World that I've seen a developer get*: lots of obstacle, enemy and visual variety every level. Impressive that an indie team managed it. If the game's as good as the demo suggests I'll definitely get it.
*I haven't played Sackboy yet, heard that gets close as well
Sounds like a great game. 3D World is such a good game. I got recommended New Super Lucky's Tale by Nintendo Life which they said is like 3D World. Lucky's Tale is great and I can't wait to play this game too.
(PS New Super Lucky's Tale is currently 70 percent off in the UK eShop.)
Looks promising. But I'll have to try the demo first to be sure
Yaay...! 😃
The physical release has been confirmed from play-asia, Switch and PS5 Japan version with English support.
I will get the PS5 version.
Backed both this and Mika and the Witch's Mountain on Kickstarter, hope both will deliver!
Yes, please. Love me some platformers.
Looks very promising, hoping the finished product is strong and not another Clive & Wrench.
