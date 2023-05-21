The digital showcase Indie Live Expo 2023 took place this weekend - spotlighting "300 game reveals" across multiple platforms including the Nintendo Switch.
Some of these games are already available, others are arriving soon, and the rest will be released at some point later this year. Here's the full round up of all the Switch games that were on display during this year's livestream event. Enjoy!
Every Nintendo Switch Game showcased at Indie Live Expo 2023:
Wave 1:
- Enjoy the Family Restaurant - July 2023
- Brotato - 2023
- Titanium Hound - Available Now
- Give me toilet paper! - Available Now
- Toasterball - Available Now
- Will you Snail? - Available Now
- Jupiter Moons: Mecha - 2023
Wave 2:
- Aka - Available Now
- Raging Bytes - June 2023
- CounterAttack - 2023
- Fuga: Melodies of Steel 2 - Available Now
- Koa and the Five Pirates of Mara - 10th August 2023
Wave 3:
- Copycat - November 2023
- Chippy & Nappo - Available Now
- Fight of Steel: Infinity Warrior - Available Now
Wave 4:
- A Gummy's Life - Available Now
- Return - 2023
- Astral Ascent - 2023
- Yuka: From the Abyss - 2023
- Ninja Sneaking VS - TBD
- A Perfect Day - Available Now
- Ein's Sword - Available Now
- Breakers Collection - Available Now
- Blank Space - Available Now
Wave 5:
- Plank Builders - Relive Childhood Memories - 2023
- The Holy Gosh Darn - 2023
- Pixel Game Maker Series Tentacled Terrors Tyrannize Terra! - Available Now
- Captain Soda - 2023
- Touhou: New World - 13th July 2023
- The Wreck - Available Now
- Daikon Simulator - TBD
Wave 6:
- Tiny Thor - June 2023
- Super Adventure Hand - TBD
- Torn Away - September 2023
- Soulvars - 27th June 2023
- Fall of Porcupine - June 2023
- WrestleQuest - 2023
- Mercenaries: Lament Requiem of the Silver Wolf - Available Now
- Graze Counter GM - Available Now
- Frank and Drake - 2023
- Evil Wizard - 25th May 2023
Wave 7:
- 100animalease - Available Now
- Sanya - 2023
- Keribato! - July 2023
- Yasha: Legends of the Demon Blade - 2023
- Kiaus Lee: Thunderballs - 2023
- Strayed Lights - Available Now
- My Child Lebensborn Remastered - 2023
And if you've got time to spare, you can watch the full event with English commentary. There was also an aftershow held earlier today - showcasing some of the games.
Did you spot any games that might interest you? Leave a comment below.
Comments (7)
Are these waves themed in any way? Where do I start if I just want to spend a few minutes? This has to be the most ill advised way to introduce indie games I can imagine.
The first wave is full of really interesting games. But I almost bounced off the video from the whiplash between the first second and third games.
They just need a way to organize that doesn’t require extended viewing of titles you are not likely to care about…
But I have softened a bit already while watching just how good many of these look. Is wave one the best looking ones to generate interest?
(Start at 10:45 to see screenshots of them all more quickly)
Grimdark lighthearted deeply emotional deckbuilding steampunk monster catching farm simulator with rogue- and souls-like elements and a pettable dog.
I have created a thread about Koa and the Five Pirates of Mara.
Be sure to check it out.
@aaronsullivan
There were too many games to watch.
I have to scroll quickly to see interesting image while I scroll up.
I saw Coral Island !!! 😃
A Harvest Moon style indie game made by Indonesian developer. 🇮🇩
Another indie game from my country. 😄
The quantity of indies still produced for the Switch is staggering. But there's never enough time to play all those games (and stuff like Zelda). I'd rather see a list of 5 quality highlight titles from events like these.
