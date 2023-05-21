Indie Live Expo 2023

The digital showcase Indie Live Expo 2023 took place this weekend - spotlighting "300 game reveals" across multiple platforms including the Nintendo Switch.

Some of these games are already available, others are arriving soon, and the rest will be released at some point later this year. Here's the full round up of all the Switch games that were on display during this year's livestream event. Enjoy!

Every Nintendo Switch Game showcased at Indie Live Expo 2023:

Wave 1:

  • Enjoy the Family Restaurant - July 2023
  • Brotato - 2023
  • Titanium Hound - Available Now
  • Give me toilet paper! - Available Now
  • Toasterball - Available Now
  • Will you Snail? - Available Now
  • Jupiter Moons: Mecha - 2023

Wave 2:

Wave 3:

  • Copycat - November 2023
  • Chippy & Nappo - Available Now
  • Fight of Steel: Infinity Warrior - Available Now

Wave 4:

  • A Gummy's Life - Available Now
  • Return - 2023
  • Astral Ascent - 2023
  • Yuka: From the Abyss - 2023
  • Ninja Sneaking VS - TBD
  • A Perfect Day - Available Now
  • Ein's Sword - Available Now
  • Breakers Collection - Available Now
  • Blank Space - Available Now

Wave 5:

  • Plank Builders - Relive Childhood Memories - 2023
  • The Holy Gosh Darn - 2023
  • Pixel Game Maker Series Tentacled Terrors Tyrannize Terra! - Available Now
  • Captain Soda - 2023
  • Touhou: New World - 13th July 2023
  • The Wreck - Available Now
  • Daikon Simulator - TBD

Wave 6:

Wave 7:

  • 100animalease - Available Now
  • Sanya - 2023
  • Keribato! - July 2023
  • Yasha: Legends of the Demon Blade - 2023
  • Kiaus Lee: Thunderballs - 2023
  • Strayed Lights - Available Now
  • My Child Lebensborn Remastered - 2023

And if you've got time to spare, you can watch the full event with English commentary. There was also an aftershow held earlier today - showcasing some of the games.

Did you spot any games that might interest you? Leave a comment below.