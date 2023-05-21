The digital showcase Indie Live Expo 2023 took place this weekend - spotlighting "300 game reveals" across multiple platforms including the Nintendo Switch.

Some of these games are already available, others are arriving soon, and the rest will be released at some point later this year. Here's the full round up of all the Switch games that were on display during this year's livestream event. Enjoy!

Every Nintendo Switch Game showcased at Indie Live Expo 2023:

Wave 1:

Enjoy the Family Restaurant - July 2023

Brotato - 2023

Titanium Hound - Available Now

Give me toilet paper! - Available Now

Toasterball - Available Now

Will you Snail? - Available Now

Jupiter Moons: Mecha - 2023

Wave 2:

Wave 3:

Copycat - November 2023

Chippy & Nappo - Available Now

Fight of Steel: Infinity Warrior - Available Now

Wave 4:

A Gummy's Life - Available Now

Return - 2023

Astral Ascent - 2023

Yuka: From the Abyss - 2023

Ninja Sneaking VS - TBD

A Perfect Day - Available Now

Ein's Sword - Available Now

Breakers Collection - Available Now

Blank Space - Available Now

Wave 5:

Plank Builders - Relive Childhood Memories - 2023

The Holy Gosh Darn - 2023

Pixel Game Maker Series Tentacled Terrors Tyrannize Terra! - Available Now

Captain Soda - 2023

Touhou: New World - 13th July 2023

The Wreck - Available Now

Daikon Simulator - TBD

Wave 6:

Wave 7:

100animalease - Available Now

Sanya - 2023

Keribato! - July 2023

Yasha: Legends of the Demon Blade - 2023

Kiaus Lee: Thunderballs - 2023

Strayed Lights - Available Now

My Child Lebensborn Remastered - 2023

And if you've got time to spare, you can watch the full event with English commentary. There was also an aftershow held earlier today - showcasing some of the games.

Did you spot any games that might interest you? Leave a comment below.