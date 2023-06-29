Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Horror specialist Bloober Team is currently hard at work on a remake of Silent Hill 2 in collaboration with Konami, but that hasn't stopped the developer from releasing its 2021 psychological horror The Medium on the Switch.

The only downside - and it's a big one - is that it's a Cloud Version. This means, of course, that you'll need a reasonably fast and stable internet connection if you have any hope of experiencing the game as it was originally intended. As ever, the eShop listing encourages you to try out the free demo and test out the quality before committing to purchasing the full game.

Let's take a look at the general premise of The Medium:

"The game is set in the late ‘90s following Marianne, a psychic investigating the abandoned Hotel Niwa in search of answers about her past. She explores the physical world and the spirit world simultaneously, which lets players use the interactions between them to solve dual-reality puzzles, unlock new paths, and awaken memories of past events. "The spirit world is a dark mirror reflection of our reality, and it has been modeled and designed under the inspiration of Polish dystopian surrealist, Zdzisław Beksiński’s paintings. The incredible visuals were enhanced by the original soundtrack co-composed by Arkadiusz Reikowski and Akira Yamaoka."

If you do decide to give The Medium a shot, the game is currently discounted on the Switch eShop by 15%.

Will you be checking out the Cloud Version of The Medium on Switch? Let us know with a comment.