Horror specialist Bloober Team is currently hard at work on a remake of Silent Hill 2 in collaboration with Konami, but that hasn't stopped the developer from releasing its 2021 psychological horror The Medium on the Switch.
The only downside - and it's a big one - is that it's a Cloud Version. This means, of course, that you'll need a reasonably fast and stable internet connection if you have any hope of experiencing the game as it was originally intended. As ever, the eShop listing encourages you to try out the free demo and test out the quality before committing to purchasing the full game.
Let's take a look at the general premise of The Medium:
"The game is set in the late ‘90s following Marianne, a psychic investigating the abandoned Hotel Niwa in search of answers about her past. She explores the physical world and the spirit world simultaneously, which lets players use the interactions between them to solve dual-reality puzzles, unlock new paths, and awaken memories of past events.
"The spirit world is a dark mirror reflection of our reality, and it has been modeled and designed under the inspiration of Polish dystopian surrealist, Zdzisław Beksiński’s paintings. The incredible visuals were enhanced by the original soundtrack co-composed by Arkadiusz Reikowski and Akira Yamaoka."
If you do decide to give The Medium a shot, the game is currently discounted on the Switch eShop by 15%.
Will you be checking out the Cloud Version of The Medium on Switch? Let us know with a comment.
It makes sense as a Cloud version. This game is very demanding on the most powerful computers. I didn’t expect it to run natively on Switch.
I’m not super keen on everything goin cloud…. However, if it’s going to be a matter of my options being cloud or nothing, I’d rather have cloud just to have the option if I wanted.
That said, I haven’t been able to get any cloud games cause my internet sucks. Small town, ATT monopoly, 25mb up / 1.5mb down max limit currently. Even remote play is rough, which also sucks, cause I’d be using it all the time if I could.
If my internet was better I’d totally get RE8 Gold, KH Collection, and Control+Medium.
Considering the switch successor has been announced to continue using the current account system, I don’t see these cloud games being pulled any time within the next 5-10 years.
Meh already got it on Steam, game was fine, nothing to write home about just like Control. Maybe if it was native and had a physical release I might double or even triple dipped but paying for something that is gonna be worst and doesn't exist is lame and unnecessary. There's a reason Google Stadia and OnLive doesn't exist anymore. If you're gonna offer cloud streaming Nintendo give us a monthly sub, not a full price purchase. If we're already paying for NSO+ these cloud games should be free and fully access at all times, not just the demo. Can't believe company still does not know how to do cloud gaming the correct way.
Switch owners aren't missing anything this game is awful
The game released on Xbox Series X and PS5.
Switch can’t even handle it natively.
You don't get it, it's a new genre of meta horror. It starts with the underlying fear of purchasing a game you won't be allowed to play when the servers go down
More cloud yaaaaaaaaaaaay.
