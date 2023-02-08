In one of the biggest surprises of the day, Baten Kaitos I & II HD Remaster was revealed during the February 2023 Nintendo Direct, and it launches this Summer on Switch.

This collection packages together two of Monolith Soft's early RPGs with Nintendo — Baten Kaitos: Eternal Wings and the Lost Ocean and its prequel Baten Kaitos Origins (called Baten Kaitos II in Japan).

This announcement follows rumours of a Baten Kaitos Remake back in January, and while that wasn't entirely accurate, it did at least predict a return for the series. And that's exactly what we're getting here. The games came out on the GameCube in 2003 and 2006 respectively, with the latter only getting a release in Japan and North America. This means us lot in Europe will finally get to play the second game in this turn-based card RPG from the developers of Xenoblade Chronicles.

The initial rumours had us raising our eyebrows a bit, but we were still incredibly excited about the prospect of seeing this series returned — we even wished for an HD remaster of both games (well, this author in particular did). You can thank us a little later for that one.