We're still pinching ourselves that Baten Kaitos I & II HD Remaster is real. Revealed during the February 2023 Direct, the remaster contains both GameCube RPGs in one package. And, shortly after the collection was announced, publisher Bandai Namco published a short Q&A detailing what this remaster entails.
One point of contention many had with the first game, Baten Kaitos: Eternal Wings and the Lost Ocean, is the voice over. The English dub has some notorious voice acting issues which sound like the voices have been recorded through a tin can. And in this Q&A, Bandai Namco has stated that the collection will only have Japanese voiceover.
That will probably come as a bit of a disappointment for some — Origins' dub was extremely good, and the Japanese-only option means that we won't have the opportunity to hear those voices in English over here. Particularly in Europe, where the second game never released here.
On the plus side, as well as enhanced visuals, the collection will be bringing in new features such as "encounters-off, auto-battle, skip cutscenes, and auto-save to make it even more accessible to new players". It's always brilliant to see these features added into classic RPGs, so people can play the way they want.
Bandai Namco also confirmed that the remastered collection's frame rate, file size, resolution, and the number of save slots. Here are all of the specs and details:
- Screen Resolution: TV Mode at 1920x1080 (*works at up to 2K resolution)
- Frame Rate: 30fps
- Compatibility: Nintendo Switch Lite
- Online functions – (#players): N/A
- Offline functions – Paid service: N/A
- Paid DLC: N/A
- Game file size: 8GB
- microSD/SDHC/SDXC memory card required: x
- Number of saved data:
- Baten Kaitos: Eternal Wings and the Lost Ocean: 30
- Baten Kaitos Origins: 30
Before you know it, it'll be summer, and you'll be shuffling your deck of cards and getting read for battle in two cult classic JRPGs from the GameCube era!
Are you happy with Japanese-only voiceover? Get your cards right in the comments and let us know!
[source en.bandainamcoent.eu]
Comments (52)
"There is no additional content for this title, but there is also no deleted content. "
what absolute gall they have to delete the English voices and then also say this.
Really not pleased with this if it really is the case.
Seems unfortunate, with the english VO for Origins being good, for the dubs not to be available as an option. They're only shrinking their audience by making it Jap (subtitled) only.
I'll still be getting the set, assuming there's a physical release, but I'll be making sure my hard drive of iniquity has still got the rom of the NGC version of Origins too.
Sadly a huge turn-off for me then, I simply prefer to have a dub I actually understand
I couldn’t help but read that as “No, more tin can voices!”
It’s disappointing that preservation of audio assets weren’t considered to be worthwhile back in the day (just as many “shot on film” animated television series aren’t available in native HD/UHD for modern audiences/devices). Those who care about their work should always hang on to the raw assets for posterity. And while the omission of the poor quality dub is understandable, omitting both just stinks of blatant laziness.
“Up to 2K resolution.”
Oh, shut up, Bandai. Call it “HD” like a normal person. It’s bad enough that most call UHD “4K” when both 2K and 4K are cinema standards (which makes things unnecessarily confusing for cinemaphiles) that are generally wider than HD and UHD, which are consumer/television standards.
@mariomaster96 welcome to the world of non-english speakers. We are always like that.
I still have both my GC games so with no added features I probably won't buy them right away. I do like Japanese VO, but I feel the lack of English dub will turn away fence sitters on this who haven't played the series before.
Such weird unique series, loved them!
No english voices?
...why, exactly? That seems like a very dumb choice.
I feel like I will have a much higher chance of dropping the game if its japanese voices only, I don't want to be reading every single line of dialogue in the game.
It's pretty sad. I remember the VA sounded as if it was recorder in the toilet but the VA was quite good.
Maybe they could use a Google app to fine tune the voices?
@Thaswizz I also have both games on Gamecube, but I fell off after a few hours, mostly due to the battle system. Do you have any quick tip to make the battles smoother?
I usually go with English voices for games when it's an option but at the same time Japanese voices are usually nicer to listen to and I don't mind reading subs so either way doesn't really bother me.
I played the og always in Japanese language.
Same with zelda.
It gives an anime style feeling to it.
And just like that my interest in this remaster dropped from 8/10 to 6/10.
I sold mine like 20 years ago to buy baby formula. I will buy them once again! Just like back in the day, turn off the voices and read outloud in my own narration of voices.
I thought myself lucky to find the undubbed images of both games prior, so I'm alright with this turn of events.😄 Every time I start taking original voices for granted, I get a curveball like the last couple Directs reading English text over Takahashi's voice. Or has it been the US thing all along? Pretty sure the European streams were (or used to be?) subbed.
Naturally, dual audio is the ideal solution here (increased filesize notwithstanding), bit if Bamco is selling the whole package and didn't have the means/budget/motivation to re-record the once botched half of it, the less pleasant option makes bitter sense.
That’s a real shame as the voices had a real “so bad, they’re good” quality about them 😂
While we’re on the subject of remaking GameCube RPGs though…. Gimme Skies of Arcadia HD please someone, anyone…
Fine by me, I and a few other people I know have been wanting to play this for a while and this isn't going to stop us, but I would still like to know who voices people. Does anyone know?
A shame if it will impact some people's ability to enjoy the game, but not something which shall deter me!
This doesn't bother me that much. I'm just glad we're getting a remaster collection in the first place. Excited to check out some of Monolith Soft's pre-Xenoblade work.
Is this getting a physical release? Can’t find a preorder
And, there goes all the interest I had in this game.
WHAT OH COME ON. Seriously they couldn't just use the original voices from the game. I loved the cheesey VAing especially in the first one.
Omg this is a huge blow. I swear Ninty is the only one who can get me hyped up and in the next second just kill it all immediately
All I can say is I am happy this is getting a release. It's not for me, I dislike this kind of setting, but all these remasters and remakes doing well will mean chances are ever increasing of the games I do want to get releases.
Such as Suikoden.
@Great_Gonzalez omg yeah all of this.
@LUIGITORNADO : It appears to be a yes for Japan/Asia, but unconfirmed everywhere else. Play-Asia currently has listings for Japan, Asia, China, Europe, and America, but they tend to jump the gun with a lot of their listings, and add European/American listings by default even if such releases never materialise, so I wouldn't put any weight in that until local vendors begin listing the games for pre-order.
Supported languages are also yet to be confirmed. Play-Asia lists the Asian release as having English support (and this is likely to extend to the Japanese/Chinese releases by default if true), but we won't know for sure until closer to its release date. The best indication would have been the eShop listings, but the games are not yet available for pre-order via the Japanese or Australian (and by extension, European) eShops as of yet. I predict that Japan/Asia will definitely get a physical release, but a Western release is still up in the air (but seemingly unlikely).
So stupid. I won't buy the game now. I wanted to play Origins, but with the english voice acting.
Could not care less. Frankly it's a pro for me as now all discussion pertaining to the game and it's characters will be less painted by a wrong perception created by the dub, looking at you Xenoblade...
What does "works at up to 2K resolution" means? The game is outputing 2k on a full hd console?
Wow okay that is a big disappointment, IDK I guess I'll just settle for replaying the originals instead.
@nhSnork Yes, Nintendo UK's Direct streams are always subbed, and Nintendo America's streams dubbed. At least that's the basic rule. And that's the reason I prefer the European streams. Australian & other European ones I think work similarly to the UK one. I just find it jarring to not hear the person's own speech while seeing them talk. But still, good that there are 2 options (dub/sub) for different preferences.
@nhSnork They're still subbed in Europe. At least this week's was anyway. Yeah, I hate the American dubbed ones.
Maybe it's due to legal rights from actors that were using their voices. It's a trend nowadays. It does make sense. If this is not the reason, then no, it is dumb. I am fine with Japanese audio. No problems..
Such a shame about the removal of the original English voices. Wonder if its something Namco/Nintendo might consider offering as a free update
As an owner of the original NA versions I am excited to try the Japanese VO as I have not heard that before.
Does make me wonder if the magnus will be restored to the original Japanese versions and if they will put Sagi on the cross this time. There were a bunch of regional edits. I just hope Milly/Gullio bicker as much as they do in the dub. I think I remember hearing back in the day that a quest got dropped or altered in english as well.
@EarthboundBenjy to be fair the english was god awfull hope its physical as well
very doubtful i will buy the game now..
Ugh this is such a disappointment... Milly's English VA from Origins is one of my favourite dub performances out of any JRPG I've played. Baten Kaitos Origins is one of my favourite games ever, and this has me seriously debating whether I'll bother playing the remaster.
There was a way to fix the voices in the original, but I forgot what it was. Either way, the original voice acting on 1 was NOT great. Origins was, though. Shame it's not an option on either.
Also, why is it called Baten Kaitos 1 & 2 Remastered? Origins was a prequel...
I never played these games, but reading that there were English voices that aren't going to be in it now is kind of a bummer. Still, I tolerated Japanese VO in the Ryza games and others, so I'm sure I can tolerate it.
@DrewBA77
Turning the sound to mono removes the tin can effect and IIRC it's only the first disc that has the bug to begin with.
The release date would be nice
I don’t understand the resolution going up to 2K, will Bandai Namco use FSR to upscale the image to 1440p?
I’m sure a lot of people saying they won’t buy the game without the English VAs didn’t have any intention to buy the remasters in the first place.
I'm going to take this info with a grain of salt, damn, that official page for the collection is a hot mess, it looks like balderdash and it was obviously thrown together quickly. It obviously needs more time in the oven.
I'll wait for further news, but if it is 100% confirmed that we are getting only the Japanese voices, I'm kinda disappointed. Baten Kaitos Origins had a stunning voice cast. Easily some of the best English voice acting at that point in time.
While the first game had a mixed bag on the voice acting, it still had its charms too. I would welcome a chance to hear it decompressed or redone from the ground up.
Either way, I hope for a physical release. With the game only being 8GB in size, there should be no reason not to put both on a single cart. I'll gladly buy if they do this.
@DrewBA77 Baten Kaitos Origins was called Baten Kaitos II: The First Wings and the Heirs of the Gods in Japan. That's why it's called the Baten Kaitos I & II Collection.
@Sisilly_G they aren't available for pre-order anywhere just yet. Also, that official website is such a hot mess. Like it was clearly cobbled together and quickly, seriously, one of the ugliest sites I have seen for an official game in a long time. So I'll wait for absolute clarification on the status of the dub being removed and a physical release before I confirm whether I'm buying or not. If worse comes to worse, I can import, but if it's digital only everywhere? I won't be buying.
Bad or good, tin-can or not - I like English Voice acting, there is a certain charm understanding it in your language, there is no reason to remove these, unless it is to use less space, and get it on the smaller, cheaper cartridges. I am less likely to get this now and just play the GC versions.
Thankfully, I play Japanese games with original Japanese voiceovers only. Biohazard/Resident Evil games, BLAZBLUE games, Guilty Gear games, almost all of them!(There's some exceptions, though – No More Heroes' original voiceovers are English) I know seiyūs and I can remember their voices(Tomokazu Sugita and Asami Imai, for example).
Hahaha, this went from must-buy to never-buy for me quite fast xD
I tend to read through subtitles quicker than characters talk in games and skip through the VO so have no preference as to what language they speak. These games were on my radar back then so may have to take a look at these come the summer.
I remember when the first game came out and it looked really unique and interesting... and the card mechanic just sucked, I was really disappointed.
The voice acting was atrocious, yes. But they got some funny moments every now and then. Guillo’s dual voice was the best
Tap here to load 52 comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...