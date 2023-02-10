We're still pinching ourselves that Baten Kaitos I & II HD Remaster is real. Revealed during the February 2023 Direct, the remaster contains both GameCube RPGs in one package. And, shortly after the collection was announced, publisher Bandai Namco published a short Q&A detailing what this remaster entails.

One point of contention many had with the first game, Baten Kaitos: Eternal Wings and the Lost Ocean, is the voice over. The English dub has some notorious voice acting issues which sound like the voices have been recorded through a tin can. And in this Q&A, Bandai Namco has stated that the collection will only have Japanese voiceover.

That will probably come as a bit of a disappointment for some — Origins' dub was extremely good, and the Japanese-only option means that we won't have the opportunity to hear those voices in English over here. Particularly in Europe, where the second game never released here.

On the plus side, as well as enhanced visuals, the collection will be bringing in new features such as "encounters-off, auto-battle, skip cutscenes, and auto-save to make it even more accessible to new players". It's always brilliant to see these features added into classic RPGs, so people can play the way they want.

Bandai Namco also confirmed that the remastered collection's frame rate, file size, resolution, and the number of save slots. Here are all of the specs and details:

- Screen Resolution: TV Mode at 1920x1080 (*works at up to 2K resolution)

- Frame Rate: 30fps

- Compatibility: Nintendo Switch Lite

- Online functions – (#players): N/A

- Offline functions – Paid service: N/A

- Paid DLC: N/A

- Game file size: 8GB

- microSD/SDHC/SDXC memory card required: x

- Number of saved data:

- Baten Kaitos: Eternal Wings and the Lost Ocean: 30

- Baten Kaitos Origins: 30

Before you know it, it'll be summer, and you'll be shuffling your deck of cards and getting read for battle in two cult classic JRPGs from the GameCube era!

Are you happy with Japanese-only voiceover? Get your cards right in the comments and let us know!