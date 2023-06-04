One of the major releases out on the Nintendo Switch this week is the Etrian Odyssey Origins Collection - offering up not one or two, but the first three games in the series, remastered in HD.

If you have been enjoying this new collection, feel free to share your thoughts, because apparently, the Atlus development team is taking on board all feedback for future entries. Here's exactly what it had to say, courtesy of a translation by Noisy Pixel:

"We will also be listening to all feedback from fans who play this remake for future titles in the Etrian Odyssey series, so whether you’re a series veteran or a beginner, we hope you take the chance to play [the Etrian Odyssey HD Collection] and let us know what you think."

In our Nintendo Life review of the Etrian Odyssey Origins Collection, we said the three games were undeniably solid dungeon RPGs worth your time and attention but might be worth holding out for a sale or just buying one of the three titles first.