Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

At Nintendo's February Direct Showcase, Sega and Atlus announced they would be bringing the Etrian Odyssey Origins Collection to the Switch eShop on 1st June for $80 USD.

The game's price point has raised some discussion online and in a recent interview with IGN, Sega of America justified the cost with the amount of content and gameplay players will get out of the three-in-one package. Here's the full exchange:

IGN: Based on some early attention on price point, why $80 to purchase the collection?

Sega of America: Yes, the collection is available for purchase at $80. With this purchase, players will get 30+ hours of gameplay for Etrian Odyssey HD and 50+ hours for Etrian Odyssey II and III, plus free DLC portrait sets of popular characters from other ATLUS IP when they pre-order. That is a lot of content and gameplay that we think players will be very excited for in the first three games of the remastered series for Nintendo Switch and Steam.

If you don't want to fork out $79.99 / £71.99, fortunately, the three games will also be available to purchase separately for £35.99 each. You can read more about the collection in the original announcement post.