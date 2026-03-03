The Pokémon 30th anniversary celebrations are continuing to roll out this week, as TPC has today revealed that it's releasing a new version of Plakoro, a Japanese Pokémon dice game from the '90s.

The game has only been confirmed for a Japanese release at the moment — where it'll launch at some point in July — but the more we read about it, the more we're hoping that we'll see it come West in the future.

This is a tabletop game by TPC and Bandai where players customise their dice with a variety of energy types, before rolling them (and an adorable cube-shaped Pokémon) to attack. If the energy rolled matches an attack on the player's move card, they deal damage to their opponent.

The game was initially popularised in Japan in the late '90s, though this revitalisation throws in even more Pokémon dice and moves. TPC has revealed 'starter sets' featuring the likes of Charmander, Squirtle, Bulbasaur, Pikachu, Eevee and Mew in dice form, and expansions will also be available for players to stock up on even more 'mon.

The Plakoro website teases that even more information will be coming soon, so we'll be keeping an eye out for further updates.