To say there’s been hype surrounding The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom would not just be an understatement, but a fairly poor opening line to any sort of hands-on feature.
On an unrelated note, Nintendo recently invited us to go and have a go at The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom at their European headquarters in Frankfurt. We got a whopping 70 minutes with the game, which felt like no more than ten with all the stuff we wanted to proverbially bathe ourselves in, so how did it hold up? Has this so-called hype been justified?
We opened with a short session on a Sky Island designed to allow us to get to grips with the controls and play around with the new mechanics (or at the very least begin to). We were initially a little bit overwhelmed as we were told in not quite so many words to ‘go nuts’ with everything that lay before us. We had a pop with the Ultrahand and quickly discovered that we have a far less robust understanding of physics than we thought. We helped a Korok with a big ol’ backpack to reunite with his friend, gaining a pair of Korok Seeds in the process (so feel free to scream ‘they’re back’ in whatever tone you prefer in the comments). We tried to shield surf after attaching a fan to our makeshift surfboard. Spoiler alert: it didn’t go well.
We also discovered, little to our surprise, that the Fuse ability is just as open — and has the potential to be as mindlessly stupid — as you wish, and we mean that in the best possible way. You can’t actually attach an apple to the end of a sword and expect it to do any good, can you? We had a similarly short-sighted mindset at first, but after trying it for ourselves we are happy to report that ‘for goodness sake, of course it gives you a minor attack boost, Bokoblins hate apples!’
Our second (and longer) session had us begin on the surface in front of an enemy camp that we were encouraged to storm in whatever way we saw fit. Our first instinct, as always, was to take out any lookouts to keep our presence a secret for as long as possible, and we spied one such Bokoblin high up in the camp. With a flourish of unjustified confidence, we fired an arrow at its bonce and promptly missed because it was too far away.
You can’t actually attach an apple to the end of a sword and expect it to do any good, can you?... after trying it for ourselves we are happy to report that ‘for goodness sake, of course it gives you a minor attack boost'
But that’s when a brainwave came over us; is there something we could fuse to an arrow that would give it more flight? Some bows could do that in Breath of the Wild after all. In our first experiment, we tried fusing a Keese Wing, and it worked. We can’t quite put into words the satisfaction that came with having such a thought so quickly returning precisely the result we needed, but needless to say we were chuffed beyond belief.
We then had a play with a new system that allows you to throw any Material in your inventory. In Breath of the Wild you could hold and drop things, and even drop them further away from you, but this is a whole new ball game. By holding 'R' and pressing up on the D-Pad, you can choose to throw anything from a piece of meat to a shard of flint, or much more interestingly, a Bomb Flower. Yes, this and various other new flora not only expand your available weaponry, but can also be attached to anything else in the manner you would have come to expect.
These replace elemental arrows, but don’t be too sad, as the variety available to you is now significantly more substantial than it was. Muddlebuds are a new material that will cause any enemies hit by it to become confused and enter a frenzy, attacking their compatriots. Dazzlefruit, although we didn’t get a chance to try them out, will create a flash that blinds foes. Gemstones can also enter the party, as when attached to an arrow and fired, they’ll adopt their appropriate elemental quality in spectacular fashion; a piece of topaz led to our own untimely death before we truly understood and respected its massive blast radius.
What becomes very apparent when you play the game is just how much more important every resource you find is this time. Bokoblin Fangs were ten a penny in the past, and good for little more than fueling the Master Cycle every so often, but in Tears of the Kingdom anything can become a part of something greater than itself, and we’re still reeling from trying to think of all the possible combinations of things we didn’t have time to test.
That goes for the Ultrahand as well. On the face of it, it’s something that allows you to build funny little cars to go broom broom around Hyrule in like a slightly more violently-motivated Enid Blyton character, but the true applications are far more varied. For one thing, Ultrahand is essentially Magnesis for everything, and the contraptions you make don’t have to even be remotely road-legal. We’re only half-joking with that statement as well, as you could probably make just about anything if you put your mind to it. We’re looking forward to speedruns that build trebuchets mid-boss battle with bated breath.
But we’ve got to be honest, we mostly built vehicles in our time. The parts we’ve seen in trailers such as fans and steering platforms can be found scattered throughout the world in various numbers, but can also be found in those orb-like gacha machines, and more importantly, can then be carried around in your inventory freely. Yes, you can at any point stop and throw a plane, car, or hot air balloon together if you’ve got the parts you need, and the process, although a little fiddly, is quite intuitive.
The game’s physics engine doesn’t pull any punches either, within reason. We tried gluing two plane bodies together for extra we don’t know but it seemed funny at the time, and after some fans and rockets, the game promptly rewarded us with an almost comically inept flying experience that we only barely survived. All our own fault of course, but it was still more effective than when we tried to make a hot air balloon out of mostly wood. The underrated Banjo-Kazooie: Nuts & Bolts has rightly been part of the discussion since Nintendo revealed this gameplay element but, in practice, it doesn't feel very much like Rare's game. The concept is the same, but TOTK is a lot more flexible with a lesser emphasis on vehicles.
Performance for the most part is rather solid, but we did notice some instances when using the Ultrahand where the frame rate took a noticeable hit. It's not like it broke the game or ruined our enjoyment at all, but it would be nice to see such wrinkles ironed out.
One element that really pleased us was the variety of puzzles in the world itself. What would otherwise have been relegated to a Shrine in Breath of the Wild, such as a series of water-filled reservoirs that could be systematically drained, can just be found out and about, minding their own business in the overworld. It made us feel as though we were actually walking through a functioning ancient civilisation rather than just its ruins, and the whole seamless nature just felt right.
Our time with Tears of the Kingdom was brief, and if you take one thing away from this article, let it be that our desire to go back and just spend 50 hours playing with the Ultrahand is overwhelming. From our experience so far, we’re looking at history being made with this game.
And most importantly, you can now drop a weapon if you find another in a chest when your inventory’s full.
Please note that some external links on this page are affiliate links, which means if you click them and make a purchase we may receive a small percentage of the sale. Please read our FTC Disclosure for more information.
Comments (42)
Cant wait for this game. I didn’t fully appreciate BOTW and kinda rushed towards the main story but this time around I’m gonna take it nice and slow. Ultra hand looks incredibly fun can’t wait.
Sounds brilliant!
THEY’RE BACK! (Excited tone)
Just hook it to my veins!
Can't wait. Looks amazing
Oh Link, here we go again.
That last sentence is almost as much a revelation as the seeming addition of proper dungeons in this game. The utter frustration of opening a chest just to find you can't take it's contents was a never-ending disappointment loop in BotW.
I have a feeling that I won't be interested in any other game for a looooong time.
Did you see if you needed any key item to start putting bomb flowers in your inventory?
In Skyward Sword, they make a point that you need a bomb bag to diffuse and carry wild bomb flowers.
Oh boy, prepare for the leaks, everyone!
"It's gonna be history." That is a good way of saying that the game will be damn good!
While playing Breath of the Wild, I was having a great time, but I had this feeling that this is only the beginning for this type of Zelda game, and that the follow-up would take this concept and go absolutely wild (no pun intended) with it. This seems to be exactly what we are getting with Tears of the Kingdom. I can't wait to get my hands on it, this is going to be a monumental title for the gaming industry, just like Breath of the Wild before it.
MY HYPE IS THROUGH THE ROOF!!!
Sounds good so far. I've seen some people complain about the controls, although being dropped into the game probably makes it hard to pick up everything at once as opposed to a gradual process of learning the controls.
It’s weird that people nod in agreement that Nintendo oversteps when it comes to litigation, but overlook it when a new zelda is out. I keep thinking of how they viscously took down Pointcrow, or how they sued Bowser into the ground and it makes me wonder how people can then buy their games with a smile.
https://www.pcgamer.com/aggressive-nintendo-copyright-claims-on-youtube-push-breath-of-the-wild-multiplayer-modders-into-taking-down-mod/
@SonOfDracula I think you posted on the wrong article, or do I mean website!!
@dew12333
I think you may proving their point?
Fanboyism is a dangerous thing. I love Nintendo's products, but their practices often come across as anti-consumer, or headstrong against how people will consume their products in the real world.
Alex... A true "fan"boy lol
So hyped! ...that's all
Pre-ordered it on Amazon today was surprised it was only £52 instead of the £60 I thought it would be (and didn't mind for the record) is it the same for the US; the discount I mean?
About the article. I'm glad overworld puzzles have more variety. I was so done with rock circles dotted everywhere in the previous game.
@Nanami_Ataraxia Did the same last night. So much for SeventyDolllarGate!
It does sound like they went nuts with the ultrahand/fuse stuff. I'm sure there are hard limits, but we're going to be seeing people push the potential of these systems for years. Some of the combinations/solutions people have discovered just in 70 minutes with the game highlights what a massively fun sandbox this is going to be.
Hopefully the larger gameplay experience and progression structure will be just as compelling.
@SonOfDracula Gary Bowser deserved to be sued into the ground. I'm certainly not going to stop buying Nintendo's games because they exercised their legal rights to protect their business from an unapologetic criminal.
@RupeeClock No in your opinions you feel they are those things are right. This person chooses this article is the right place to portray fans as fools, that's trolling.
..And so the spoilers begin
@WiltonRoots
If you got it for a lower price too that has to have been the biggest nothing burger we've seen in a long while. xD
@Ralizah He deserved punishment, and it was given in excess of the damages caused by the crime. I don’t know if you noticed, but Nintendo isn’t exactly losing profit each quarter. The punishment was far, far in excess of the crime committed.
@dew12333 People should think critically of the companies they love. We should want them to do better, not just with the games they produce, but with their public relations and reputation. Nintendo’s reputation is becoming this strange mix of making stellar games while at the same time coming across like they hate their fanbase. That’s not trolling; it’s looking critically at a company that we all unabashedly throw our money at without a second thought.
sounds like they done a good job with this DLC package
I really enjoy Alex's articles. He seems to capture his video persona perfectly. Thanks for the rundown, Alex.
@RupeeClock @SonOfDracula I think most people, including myself, could care less about the litigious nature of Nintendo's, shall we say, protection of their IP. And there's a simple explanation for that: it's within Nintendo's right to pursue legal recourse when they feel their rights have been impinged in some way. This isn't "shilling for billion dollar corporations" as is often bandied about the comment sections, it's completely reasonable apathy.
@SonOfDracula This comment section isn't really the appropriate place for that discussion though I don't think. Take it to one of the articles that's actually relevant to what you're talking about and let people just be excited for the new Zelda game if they want to be.
@BenAV This type of thinking somewhat proves what I'm getting at, though. Just ignore all the bad stuff so we can enjoy Zelda. Doesn't make me feel right. It should unsettle us all.
As @MikeJones said, there are perfectly good reasons to boycott companies, but defending their IP within their rights isn't that big of a deal-breaker for a lot of people. You can feel Nintendo went too far, and still enjoy their games while being cognizant of the things you think they screw up with. Either way, bringing it up in a comment section where people are being excited for the new game just feels like you're bringing down the mood.
Good to know, but I'm avoiding reading this or watching the video, as much as I like Alex's content. I'd rather find out all the fun nooks and crannies in a little over two weeks when I'm playing! I imagine there will be all kinds of wacky creative ways to play TotK. I can't wait to goof around with it!
@SonOfDracula we do critize nintendo, but we havemt given them a reason to trust us. The one time they tried to support their fans, sponsoring the panda cup, the CEO turned out to be a horrible person. They also arnt AS horrible as of late. The recent slight lack of live service games is promising, and they arnt suing piracy websites left and right. They are still not good (see pointcrow), but they are learning.
The hot air balloon makes me think of the Seymour Skinner balloon.
Very disappointing to see frame rate issues 😿
"It was a spicey Alex time".
HAHAHAHAHA
@SonOfDracula
As recent conduct goes, Nintendo protecting their IP by going after unauthorised modifications to their games, or after people who made a living selling pirated content, doesn't really make me feel as negatively about Nintendo as some of their other activity.
I enjoy Pointcrow's BotW content, but I can understand how a "BotW multiplayer" video with millions of views is going to light a fire under Nintendo, when they never produced such a feature and such content could provoke large numbers of impressionable viewers to find out how they can play such content, usually via illegal means.
I'm glad to read that someone else thinks Banjo Kazooie Nuts and Bolts was underrated
Yeah that frame rate looks pretty bad, like korok forest bad. Everything else seems great tho.
@RupeeClock It's also worth noting that Pointcrow commissioned the multiplayer mod for $10,000, so technically he did profit off of it. I'm sure he meant well, but that probably didn't help his case with Nintendo. Bowser gets no sympathy from me though.
@RupeeClock It's strange to me that people think it's within Nintendo's right to overstep in terms of severity for the sake of defending something that needs no defense.
@StarryCiel When you commission something, that means you are paying someone else to do the thing for you. Pointcrow made no profit, other than his ad revenue from his own work producing a video.
