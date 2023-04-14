Voice overs are still relatively new in the Zelda series, and now the latest trailer for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has revealed Ganondorf's return.
If you are wondering who is behind the voice, it's Matthew Mercer - known as Cole Cassidy (McCree) in the Overwatch series, Leon S. Kennedy in Resident Evil 6 and more recently as Chrom in Fire Emblem Engage. He's also worked on a lot of anime from Attack on Titan, One Piece to Hunter x Hunter.
Here's his full announcement about voicing Ganondorf in the upcoming release. Mercer says he's been a life long fan of the Zelda series as well as Ganondorf, and mentions how thankful he is for the opportunity:
I just got the go-ahead from Nintendo, so I can FINALLY announce my absolute pleasure to be voicing Ganondorf in the Legend of #Zelda : #TearsoftheKingdom. An immense honor that I have thrown myself into doing justice.
I have been an immense Legend of Zelda fan since I was a child, and Ganondorf has been one of my favorite antagonists… to the point where I portrayed this green-skinned menace for my webseries over a decade ago!
Many of you know the weight of expectation on my shoulders for this, and I hope to do you proud. A huge thank you to @NintendoAmerica @Nintendo And the entire Tears of the Kingdom team for entrusting me with such a badass. <3