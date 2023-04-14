This was probably the most consistently guessed reveal in the two trailers which involved his voice, he's very recognizable especially for anybody who is familiar with voice actors.

That being said, I think his voice is a good fit (probably not as growly as I would have liked, but I don't want him to smoke a stash for me to get my Ganon fanfic), I'll be looking forward to seeing the voice cast in the new game.

This includes all of the voice actors from the previous games, because I think Hyrule Warriors was a significant improvement in voice acting over BOTW and I feel like we will receive the same upgrade here. From no-name voice actors who voiced the first games they may very well become my new favourites.

A little crazy thinking that this all happened in the span of one generation of Nintendo consoles, looking back at it. A company that was notorious for not having any voice acting ever in any video games has now got some of the greatest voice acting in games in recent history (see Xenoblade 3 and Fire Emblem: Three Houses).

I'm even more excited about the music, the games they've been putting out have got to have some of the best orchestral soundtracks I've ever heard in games, it's a crime that Xenoblade didn't win that award last year.