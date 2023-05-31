Nintendo has already released a number of patches for Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom to improve the overall experience and also stamp out some bugs.

Although item duplication glitches have been targeted in the latest update (Version 1.1.2), players are still uncovering new ones in this build. Admittedly, some of them are not quite as easy or anywhere near as rewarding as the earlier ones in terms of how many duplicates you get back.

Nintendo Everything has detailed the steps of one new glitch by YouTube channel Kibbles Gaming, but it does require a lot more effort compared to the release glitches, and will only give you one extra item in return. Here's the full rundown:

1. Save the game

2. Take the item you want to duplicate and fuse it to a weapon

3. Have Link prepare to throw the weapon

4. While he’s holding it press the minus button to open the map

5. Scroll over to the Adventure log and down to memories

6. Select a memory to watch

7. Press X and then the plus button to skip it

8. Repeat for three more memories

9. Press the plus button to go to the save screen

10. Load the save file you made at the start

Gaming Reinvented also got in contact with us to share an item duplication glitch that can apparently be performed at Link's house. This will give you one extra item in return as well.

So, there you go - there are still glitches out there that can be done in Version 1.1.2 and there are seemingly more about as well that work in the latest update.

In a poll here on Nintendo Life yesterday, over 36% of readers said they had disabled updates for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom so they could keep using the game's earlier glitches.