One year after its initial announcement, Pokémon Legends: Z-A has finally been showcased properly during the most recent Pokémon Presents, giving us a good look at the upcoming title's gameplay and features. It wasn't quite the deep dive many of us were hoping for, but it was certainly enough to whet our appetites for the 'late 2025' launch window.
We're generally quite pleased with what we saw, all told: the battle system looks neat; Mega Evolutions are back; you can jump between building rooftops, for goodness' sake. Lots of cool stuff. We can't help but feel like it's a bit lacking in the visual department, though ("Shocking", we hear you say). Granted, Pokémon games have never been graphical powerhouses – at least since the move into the 3D realm – but going from Pokémon Legends: Arceus to this is a bit of a blow, to be honest.
Legends: Arceus, despite being quite rough around the edges (as we've almost come to expect from Pokémon games these days), had a wonderful painterly quality that hadn't been seen before in the series. Judging from this new trailer for Legends: Z-A, it's likely we won't see it again, either. It was beautiful, though; the clouds in the sky, the gorgeous, vibrant colours, the unique flora dotted around the environment.
Z-A, on the other hand, kind of just looks like a slightly more polished version of Scarlet and Violet. Looking at the setting for both games, it's easy to ascertain why one might look a bit more appealing than the other. Arceus was able to take full advantage of its rural environments, presenting us with vast landscapes that, while certainly not as pretty as, say, Breath of the Wild, nevertheless invited a sense of wonder boosted by its colourful art style.
With Z-A being set almost entirely within Lumiose City, the trailer showcased environments that, frankly, look dull. The buildings are extremely simple-looking and largely resemble one another, the terrain beneath them is lacking a sense of verticality that Arceus benefitted from, and the grey, concrete roads and pathways really highlight just how low-quality some of the textures are. It also suffers somewhat from bizarre, static NPCs, a problem that's plagued Pokémon in recent years, but one that Arceus largely managed to avoid thanks to its more open, rural setting.
There's no denying that Z-A looks a lot smoother and cleaner than Arceus in some respects; Game Freak has clearly gotten slightly more proficient in developing games for the Switch, and this particularly shows in the human and Pokémon models. They look nice! But we just can't shake the feeling that the game is missing something; a unique sense of style that Arceus, despite its many technical shortcomings, boasted with its visuals.
It's still early days, and this is merely the first of what will no doubt be many pre-release trailers, so we're going to maintain our current feeling of cautious optimism for the time being. Legends: Arceus was a genuinely great game, and we're hopeful that lightning will strike twice with Z-A.
What do you make of your first look at Pokémon Legends: Z-A? Do you think it looks better than Legends: Arceus, or a bit worse? Share your thoughts and feelings with a comment down below.
Comments 20
So SwSh but worse > better than SV but better?
As much as I would've taken another game set in (relatively) old Japan considering my preferences I'd say going for a completely different setting will help Z-A stand out compared to Arceus - in addition, based on what we've seen it looks great to me in particular in the sense that you can really feel that it's Lumiose City and so Paris, parkour included!
Graphics this, graphics that
The gameplay looks super fun to me and exactly what people have been asking for. I really feel like it might become one of my favourite Pokemon games.
I was hoping for a more vintage aesthetic. Like steampunk Lumiose that slowly get upgrade and made modern.
Not an already modern city made even more hi tech.
A bit disappointed there.
Yeah I’m not really a fan of the style, I was hoping for a more unique take since Arceus had its own.
I haven’t beaten a Pokemon game on Switch, and I don’t think this’ll be one either.
These days I don't expect much from TPC. They always take the safe bet rather than risking a little to try to innovate the series. I'm sure this will be fun but not expecting a huge leap from what we usually get
I'd say the way a lot of the buildings look is pretty distinct, though I'm not sure whether it's an artistic choice or just a concession Game Freak had to make to get an open urban area running on Switch. All the giant boxes with painted-on windows look very faithful to the originals on 3DS. Environments aside, I actually really like the way pokemon and characters look in this and Scarlet/Violet. It's pretty clear that's where most of the artistic effort is going lately.
@FlyingDunsparce Arceus was a muddy, pixelated mess. Can't believe they released it in that state, honestly. However, it's the most fun I've ever had playing a Pokemon game in spite of that. If they can retain the gameplay loop in ZA, I think it will be a success.
I've enjoyed Arceus and Scarlet/Violet for what they are, so when I saw this I got pretty hyped ngl. Even if it means Z-A got the same style as the latter it doesn't really mean anything in the long run tbh. The new battle system looks pretty fun too and more dynamic compared to the rock-paper-scissor style battles in Arceus.
I'm not giving GF a pass for not upping their game much from a technical perspective but we also need to understand that this is still being developed on the OG Switch. You might compare it to the likes of Xenoblade X that's also on Switch but not all studios are the same and has the same level of proficiency. Pokemon is also a franchise that caters to both kids and adults so if you think about it graphical fidelity isn't really something that's on top of their list (crappy performance like in SV should be though...). A bit naive of me but that's how I see it. Having said that, they still have less than a year to polish things up and and yes I agree they should improve things such as textures and variety. At least they have some initial feedback now. To be honest my only real concern is why they didn't go with Gen VI starters 😆
Since this is still late in the year I'm hoping they'd add some enhancements for Switch 2 though.
The visual style isn’t interesting in the slightest and (so far) lacks variety. Disappointed
Looks quite bland doesn't it?
I don't think the art style of Arceus was much to ride home about, maybe if the textures were a higher rez. I think the look of this game does a better job matching the tone they're going for. We haven't seen nearly enough of the game to start arguing about art styles anyway
I mean the gameplay looks cool but the site looks dull and empty. Wonder how they benefitted from an extra year of development
What I really wanted from ZA was to wash the taste of **** from my mouth after ScarVi, not remind me of it from the vapid look of architecture reminiscent of a freshman college student's game development class project circa 2005 to the soulless art style. Arceus may not have been remotely technically competent but it at least had vibe and style with the watercolor aesthetic and mysterious setting. I'm still excited to see more but if this trailer did anything it was to remind me that if GameFreak does anything right anymore it's by mistake and to not expect a pattern of it.
It's very ugly and bland. Pretty sad. Arceus was technicallywise very lacking, but its art was good enough to save it visually (most of the time anyway).
This is mobile free to play run of the mill mediocrity
I don’t understand why people care so much about graphics. All I care about is if the game is fun and if yes, then that’s all that matters
Legends Arceus was beautiful in places but incredibly ugly in others, and I feel like this may well be similar. Also a shame that the art isn’t more stylised. I think Legends Arceus was trying to evoke old Japanese art, so a Skyward Sword style impressionist look would have gone a long way for a game set in Paris.
@8bitKirby I think you understand. I think some people pretend to not understand, which is silly.
The gameplay doesn't really excite me, but I do think today's presentation was holding back. And for those like me who weren't interested, just go play Xenoblade.
@8bitKirby The success of Pokemon flies in the face of the idea every game needs to be a graphical showpiece that demonstrates the raw power of the system. So it angers people when Gamefreak don't waste their time intricately designing every building you run past and will forget about lol.
Even on the Gameboy Pokemon was behind the curve visually. It's hard to believe it's been 30 years of Pokemon and people still don't get its not remotely meant to be a graphical spectacle, or that it not looking as good as the best looking games on its system is something new.
Show Comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...