Nintendo is gearing up for a massive year with the upcoming 'Switch 2 Direct broadcast' but as we keep saying here on Nintendo Life, it's not done with its original hybrid system just yet. It seems we'll be getting a solid list of offerings throughout 2025 and if you are wondering what's ahead in March, Nintendo has now reminded us about four exciting titles on the way.
First up we have the return of Carmen Sandiego - releasing on the 4th March 2025. The super thief returns with her "signature red hat" as you navigate the world of espionage. Here's a little bit more about what else you can expect from her latest outing:
Carmen Sandiego - 4th March
"Adorn Carmen’s signature red hat and play as the vigilante herself to navigate a world of espionage, utilizing high-tech gadgets, and ultimately capturing VILE. Rookie gumshoes and seasoned detectives are invited to put their sleuthing skills to the test whether it’s in the narrative driven main campaign or the classic mode ‘The Acme Files’."