Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition
Image: Nintendo

Nintendo is gearing up for a massive year with the upcoming 'Switch 2 Direct broadcast' but as we keep saying here on Nintendo Life, it's not done with its original hybrid system just yet. It seems we'll be getting a solid list of offerings throughout 2025 and if you are wondering what's ahead in March, Nintendo has now reminded us about four exciting titles on the way.

First up we have the return of Carmen Sandiego - releasing on the 4th March 2025. The super thief returns with her "signature red hat" as you navigate the world of espionage. Here's a little bit more about what else you can expect from her latest outing:

YouTube Video
Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube797k
Watch on YouTube

Carmen Sandiego - 4th March

"Adorn Carmen’s signature red hat and play as the vigilante herself to navigate a world of espionage, utilizing high-tech gadgets, and ultimately capturing VILE. Rookie gumshoes and seasoned detectives are invited to put their sleuthing skills to the test whether it’s in the narrative driven main campaign or the classic mode ‘The Acme Files’."

Suikoden I&II HD Remaster - 6th March

Next up on 6th March 2025 is the return of the legendary JRPG series Suikoden. In this case, it's a double pack of the first two entries and they've now been remastered in HD! If you haven't already heard about this upcoming release, we've also got plenty of coverage here on the site you can check out:

MLB The Show 25 - 18th March

If you love baseball, March is great month with the annual release of the new MLB The Show. The Show 25 will once again allow you to build your "own path to greatness" and connect with iconic baseball stars along the way. The latest game has also been updated with new ways to play, so there's plenty to look forward to when the game arrives on 18th March 2025.

And last but not least, we've got Nintendo's major first-party release for the month Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition. After its stint on Wii U, this Monolith Soft epic is now back on 20th March 2025. You can find out more in our recent hands on.

Of course, there are even more exciting games on the way for the month of March, and we'll be highlighting that in our usual Nintendo Life YouTube video, so keep an eye out for that! Will you be grabbing any of these titles Nintendo has highlighted for March? Let us know in the comments.

[source nintendo.com]