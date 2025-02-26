I'm getting the Suikoden 1+2 remake, and also the Lunar 1+2 remake.

So much retro RPG goodness ... and I still haven't yet played the Grandia 1+2 remake I bought a while ago, nor any the FF Pixel Remasters. And I still have Octopath II to play!

How did so many JRPGs come out! I only just finished Fantasian Neo Dimension (and I loved it), and there's already so much more to play around the corner.

Last year I played the original versions of Suikoden 1 and 2 (and 3 and 4 and Tactics), so there's no need for me to play the remaster so soon, but I still want to buy it. I have a family member who is interested in Suikoden, so I at least want to have it to show it off.

...that reminds me, though, I still need to play Suikoden 5 and Suikdoen Tierkreis. Around the time I finished Suikoden Tactics last year, both Zelda Echoes of Wisdom and UFO 50 released close to each other, so I put off starting Suikoden 5 until I had a less busy gaming schedule.

But things don't always go back on track so readily. Currently I'm playing Romancing SaGa 2 Revenge of the Seven, so Suikoden 5 will have to wait even more I guess..

Hm.. It would be nice of Konami if, after Suikoden 1 and 2, they re-released 3, 4, Tactics, and 5 next, wouldn't it? And Tierkreis. And maybe that Japan-only PSP game if we're lucky?

I think Suikoden 4 and Tactics should be bundled together just like 1 and 2 are here. But... tbh I don't think it has much likelihood of happening, because they're not the most popular games around.

Suikoden 4's encounter rate is ridiculous, and the main quest is really short, and the ship is annoying to control, and the game is too easy in general. It's not the most amazing RPG around to be fair, but regardless, fans of Suikoden 1&2 who want to play the whole saga should be given that option, I say.