Remember last year when The Pokémon Company teamed up with Japanese vehicle manufacturer Toyota to create a real-life Miraidon motorbike?

Well, Pokémon is now doing it again, but this time it's teaming up with the folks at Honda and this "almost life-size reproduction" is based on the other Scarlet and Violet legendary Koraidon (aka the red one). You can see the first-look teaser in all its stunning glory in the video below:

Honda mentions how this project will be exhibited at the Honda Welcome Plaza in Japan between 7th March and 9th March, 2025. Here's a bit more information from Honda's website: