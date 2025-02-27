Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 797k

Following a rating toward the end of 2024, Publisher Reef Entertainment and developer Bitmap Bureau have revealed the debut trailer for Terminator 2D: NO FATE, a new retro-inspired title based on the 1991 movie Terminator 2: Judgement Day (a.k.a. the best one, and we won't hear any different, thank you very much).

Bitmap Bureau is known for its work on titles such as Xeno Crisis and Final Vendetta, and the team certainly seems to have done its homework for this latest project. NO FATE looks remarkably faithful to the James Cameron-directed movie, allowing you play through scenes from the 'present day' and the apocalyptic future.

One thing we noticed is that we've got the likeness for actors Linda Hamilton and Robert Patrick here, but Arnold Schwarzenegger and Edward Furlong are conspiciously missing. It's no surprise, in a way, but it would've been nice to see the whole gang back.

Scheduled for launch on 5th September 2025, we honestly can't wait to see more of this one. On the official PlayStation Blog, design director Mike Tucker said the following:

"Our team poured its passion into crafting adrenaline-fueled arcade gameplay and stunning pixel art—the very elements that make games special to us. As our first licensed game, we wanted to do justice to the Terminator 2 legacy. "I feel Terminator 2D: No Fate is a love letter to ‘80s/‘90s arcade games, and my mission was to create the T2 side-scroller we should have had in our youth. Players control Sarah Connor, John Connor, and the T-800 in arcade-style missions that retell Terminator 2: Judgment Day while expanding its narrative."

We'll be sure to share more on Terminator 2D: NO FATE as soon as we can.