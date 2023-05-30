At the end of last week, Nintendo rolled out Version 1.1.2 for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom - with early player reports seemingly confirming certain item duplication glitches have been patched.

Fortunately, for anyone who did want to keep performing these glitches, there's an easy solution where you can simply disable the system's "automatic software updates". And then every time you boot up the game, you just skip the option to download the new patch.

It's got us wondering though what version everyone is playing Tears of the Kingdom on... so vote in our poll and leave a comment below.

