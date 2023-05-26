The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has been out for a few weeks now and Nintendo has rolled out yet another patch.

Version 1.1.2 fixes a troublesome audio bug, comes with some "additional fixes" for the main quest, and also addresses several issues to improve the overall gameplay experience.

Here are the full patch notes, courtesy of Nintendo's official support page:

Ver. 1.1.2 (Released May 25, 2023)

Audio Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where the sound would play at an extremely high volume in certain conditions.

Additional Fixes

Fixed an issue in the main quest, “Camera Work in the Depths”, where players could not progress beyond a certain point. Downloading the update will allow players to proceed past that point.

Several issues have been addressed to improve the gameplay experience.

As highlighted by dataminer and Twitter user OatmealDome, Nintendo appears to have patched the duplication glitches in Version 1.1.2. You can prevent your game from updating by disabling the "automatic software updates" in the settings menu.