The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is a follow up to the Switch launch hit Zelda: Breath of the Wild and if you are struggling to remember the finer details of the original story or haven't even played the first game, this narrated video is for you.

Here's the summary about it from Nintendo:

"This video serves as a story recap of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild game. New and returning players can witness or relive the series of events leading up to The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

"We hope you look forward to continuing Link's adventures on May 12, 2023."

In related news, Nintendo has also announced a special Treehouse livestream event ahead of the Tears of the Kingdom's midnight launch on 12th May.