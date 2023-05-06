We're so close to the release of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom now, and if you haven't already got plans for the midnight launch, don't worry - Nintendo has got you covered.

The Zelda creator has announced it will be hosting a "special livestream" on 11th May leading up to the midnight launch at the Nintendo Store in New York.

As part of this, it will be covering four different segments featuring gameplay from The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. And there will be even more livestream content after this counting down the game's release.

The livestream will include four Nintendo Treehouse: Live segments featuring gameplay from The Legend of #Zelda. Stay tuned in afterwards for more livestream content counting down to the game's release! May 5, 2023

Once again, Tears of the Kingdom will launch on 12th May with pre-orders now available. You can even pick up a themed Switch OLED and amiibo, so be sure to check out our guides for more details: