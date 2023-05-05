We're now just a week away from the launch of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – it releases exclusively on Nintendo Switch on 12th May – and if you're wanting to buy the game digitally, we have just the deal for you.

Owning a digital copy of Tears of the Kingdom will make a lot of sense for those of us who will be playing it every day for the next few months – keeping it on an SD card sounds much more efficient than swapping out game cartridges every day, after all. The game costs $69.99 / £59.99 on the Nintendo eShop, however, making it Nintendo's most expensive Switch game ever in the US. So, here's how to get a discount...

Please note that some external links on this page are affiliate links, which means if you click them and make a purchase we may receive a small percentage of the sale. Please read our FTC Disclosure for more information.

UK/Europe

For our readers in Europe, we're delighted to be able to offer the game on our very own code store. To help you save a bit of cash, we're giving you the chance to knock 5% off Nintendo's asking price – just enter code ZELDA5 at checkout. Note that you'll receive your download code for the game on launch day.

US

We don't have the game itself available for our US readers, but to ensure you don't miss out, we're giving you 5% off a $70 eShop credit voucher to go and buy the game yourself. This way, you can pick up the correct amount of credit for less and save compared to buying the game directly from the eShop. Use code ZELDA5 at checkout to unlock this discount!

For anyone wanting to own a physical copy of the game instead, we have you covered too. We're busy keeping track of all the best deals available at retail and these can be found in our dedicated guides below.