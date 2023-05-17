Sega Sammy has suggested that it may join other major publishers in raising some of its game prices up to $70.

In a recent Q&A session (thanks, VGC) with President / Group CEO Haruki Satomi and Senior Vice President / Group CFO Koichi Fukazawa, it's been confirmed that the company will be reviewing the price of its titles in the wake of $69.99 games cropping up in the past year or so.

Here's the full quote:

"In the global marketplace, AAA game titles for console have been sold at $59.99 for many years, but titles sold at $69.99 have appeared in the last year. We would like to review the prices of titles that we believe are commensurate with price increases, while also keeping an eye on market conditions."

It's not clear at this stage whether any potential price increase would be across the board for Sega's future catalog, or just earmarked for specific games. Just recently, Nintendo itself launched The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom for $69.99 in North America, with Head of NoA Doug Bowser stating "The price point reflects the type of experience that fans can expect when it comes to playing this particular game".

Sega has a number of titles launching in the coming weeks and months for the Nintendo Switch, including Sonic Origins Plus, Samba de Amigo: Party Central, and Etrian Odyssey Origins Collection. Interestingly, however, the latter has been marked up on the US eShop store at $79.99, but this is due to the collection containing three remastered titles from the DS and 3DS, with Sega stating that this is "a lot of content and gameplay".