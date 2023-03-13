While the upcoming The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom might just be the most highly-anticipated video game of all time, the announcement that the title would cost $70 on release opened up the conversation about how much we are all willing to pay for a game in 2023.
Doug Bowser, the head of Nintendo USA, has recently defended the price point of the Breath of the Wild follow-up in an interview with AP News, in which he reaffirmed the company's stance that this is not Nintendo's standard pricing going forward and all games will be judged on an individual basis.
Talking specifically about Tears of the Kingdom, Bowser seemed certain that the game would be worthy of such a price point:
We look at what the game has to offer. I think fans will find this is an incredibly full, deeply immersive experience. The price point reflects the type of experience that fans can expect when it comes to playing this particular game. This isn’t a price point that we’ll necessarily have on all our titles. It’s actually a fairly common pricing model either here or in Europe or other parts of the world, where the pricing may vary depending on the game itself.
Of course, Bowser's defence of the company's most hotly-anticipated game in recent memory should come as no surprise, but it is nice to receive the confirmation that the game is stacking up to be just as expansive as its predecessor.