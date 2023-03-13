I'm just going to repeat my point from the last time this came up. In a bubble, I think TOTK costing 70 dollars is perfectly reasonable. That makes sense. The problem is that there is no sincere consistency to the entire price hike of games. The 70 dollar price mostly exists for games that can get away with it, from companies that want more money. That's the entire reason it is happening.

It has never been easier for the bigger gaming series out there to be profitable at 60 dollars, with more of an audience, and more DLC as a norm (or microtransactions for the worst companies). They have decided while being more profitable than ever, to raise the price to 70 dollars. Next gen costs was their initial excuse, but its clear to people who pay attention to this stuff that most of these first couple of years of "next gen" games, are actually just last gen games' tech tweaked slightly for new consoles. So there's not a significant argument that they even did it for the reasons they said they did it. They did it because they could, the end.

Now, I'm not even particularly offended by the price hike. Game companies have certainly done way worse. But its insincere and based off of mostly lies. And in general, regardless, it bugs me the lack of real consistency of what qualifies for what price other than using brand recognition to get away with more.

In the case of Nintendo specifically, the quickest way to make this a reasonable price is to be more reasonable with their prices elsewhere. Which they have not done, every game with a major Nintendo IP is 60 dollars, context doesn't matter. If you want to know the quickest way to make TOTK's price be ok, price the next Xenoblade at 70 like it deserves and the next half-baked Pokemon remake at 40 like it deserves. The game's quality (in the most objective ways one can look at such a thing), the amount of total content, the money put into it, should actually reflect its price on some level. Not just "big enough IP = easy money". Like everyone was so happy Metroid Prime remaster was only 40 for a reason. It's just a very good remaster, so its not full price, that's reasonable.