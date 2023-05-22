We've often found ourselves wondering a lot of things about the Legend of Zelda franchise and, more specifically, its main protagonist, Link. Which Link is the strongest? What does he do in his spare time? Just how long does he really sleep?

What we've never really considered, however, is which Link is perhaps the stinkiest. We're almost certain that no version of Link smells absolutely perfect - consider the strenuous exercise he puts himself through in each game, for one - but as for which is the absolute stinkiest? That's frankly lost on us.

After a TikToker decided to rank the Links according to how badly they smell, however, Wired decided to question long-time producer Eiji Aonuma and Tears of the Kingdom director Hidemaro Fujibayashi on which Link is the smelliest. Aonuma, perhaps rather predictably, went with Link from Breath of the Wild (and, presumably, Tears of the Kingdom), stating that the Barbarian Armor, in particular, would create some rather unpleasant odours.

Fujibayashi, however, went with Link from Twilight Princess, stating that not only does Link dig through dirt and run through dungeons as a wolf, but also spends a good deal of time getting physical with the Goron tribe (quiet there in the back!):

“There are some scenes in Twilight Princess where Link engages in sumo wrestling with the Goron tribe. I imagine he’s pretty smelly in that situation.”

At least we can tick this one off the list of things to ask Aonuma and Fujibayashi in the future, anyway. Perhaps we could think of something else in the meantime. Like where the heck are all the toilets in Skyloft?