We all know The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is a pretty good game, right? Of course it is. But is it the greatest game of all time? Well, according to a recently published article from GQ Magazine, it might well be.

Granted, any site can post its own list of the greatest games of all time and you can probably bet that Breath of the Wild will at least sit around the top 10, but what makes this one particularly significant is that the list was compiled with the help of 239 experts from the games industry (from a total of 300 invites), including developers, directors, writers, streamers, and journalists.

Each participant was asked to provide their own personally ranked top 10 list, with the top entry gaining 10 points, the 10th gaining 1 point, and everything in between. According to GQ, this means that a total of 652 games received one vote or more, with Breath of the Wild ultimately taking the crown.

You can check out the full list over on GQ, but here's a look at the top 10:

Honestly, we're a little bit surprised that the likes of Super Mario World and The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time (which came in 14th and 13th respectively) didn't quite make the top 10, but we're pretty chuffed to see Breath of the Wild come out on top, regardless.

Some other highlights include Resident Evil 4 at No.11, Super Mario 64 at number No.18, Pokémon Gold And Silver at No.76, and the original Super Mario Bros. at No.96 (say what now?).