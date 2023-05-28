There have been rumblings online about the 2021 title Hot Wheels Unleashed getting a sequel, and now even more information has surfaced.

As highlighted by VGC, dataminer 'billbil-kun' has found evidence of 'Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 Turbocharged'. It will be published by Milestone and will apparently be available in three versions (standard, deluxe and legendary) - with Season Pass content also planned. This follows a photo of a toy car featuring the new game's logo.

No other details have been shared, but it wouldn't be a surprise considering the success of the first game.

Toy company Mattel says Hot Wheels Unleashed is the most successful title in Milestone's history - with the game attracting more than eight million players worldwide across all platforms. When Hot Wheels Unleashed launched on the Switch in 2021, we said it might just be the best Hot Wheels game ever: