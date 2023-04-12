SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake brought us a lot of universe-hopping, 3D platforming fun when it was released back at the start of this year, and publisher THQ Nordic has today announced that it is making some changes in the form of a new update to make the play experience even better.

The latest patch brings the game up to ver. 1.0.4.0 and is mainly focused on tweaking some bugs in the gameplay. That being said, developer Purple Lamp Studios has added some new features such as "speed running options" and the ability to change between different camera modes to ensure that the jumps between platforms are easier to handle.