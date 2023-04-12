SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake
Image: THQ Nordic

SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake brought us a lot of universe-hopping, 3D platforming fun when it was released back at the start of this year, and publisher THQ Nordic has today announced that it is making some changes in the form of a new update to make the play experience even better.

The latest patch brings the game up to ver. 1.0.4.0 and is mainly focused on tweaking some bugs in the gameplay. That being said, developer Purple Lamp Studios has added some new features such as "speed running options" and the ability to change between different camera modes to ensure that the jumps between platforms are easier to handle.

The patch notes for all consoles were published in full over on the THQ Nordic site. The information below outlines all of the ways that the update applies to the Switch, PS4 and Xbox One versions of the game, with the PC edition also being detailed in the original THQ article, which you can find here.

SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake ver 1.0.4.0 (12th April 2023)

- Added speed runner options
- European Portuguese updates
- Smart Camera and Follow Camera toggle
- Added Field of View adjustment option
- Added options for adjusting camera sensitivity
- Improvements to Awards system
- Improvements to the Karate Kick ability
- Improvements to animation optimization
- Added sound effects to the “Gross Up” pictures
- Credits can now be paused and scrolled
- Fixed the broken "Director in the Hall" save game
- Fixed issue where bubble-shot wouldn’t trigger
- Fixed frame rate dependency of bubble shot (bubble-shot firing into distance)
- Fixed a problem with the mermaid's musical game
- Fixed issue where the performance in the Bikini Bottom HUB was affected
- Various minor bug and quality of life fixes

What are you pleased to see in this latest update? Let us know in the comments.

[source thqnordic.com]