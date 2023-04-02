April Fools' Day has been one heck of a minefield this year, with some video game companies going an extra step by actually releasing a real product.

With this in mind, Xeno Crisis developers Bitmap Bureau have announced they'll be bringing the retro-inspired shooter to the Nintendo 64 and GameCube. And yes, it's not a joke! We've seen this Kickstarter release on all sorts of platforms already - including Switch and now pre-orders are live on these classic Nintendo systems.

pic.twitter.com/NcNwQXAWi5 It's April Fool's Day, but this is no joke - Xeno Crisis is coming to both the Nintendo 64 and GameCube! We also have the Final Vendetta OST available in an awesome gatefold double vinyl! Shipping starts in 3 to 4 weeks, so get your pre-order in now! https://t.co/rL4MHfAi3E April 1, 2023

It'll set you back £55.00 on N64 and £30.00 on GameCube (or your regional equivalent) and will begin shipping in the next 3 - 4 weeks (late April 2023), with manufacturing already complete.

You can also select the region version you would like (note: both versions are region-free but there are some restrictions with the N64 version). It even comes with an instruction manual! You can learn more about this game in our review.