Let's talk about Ganondorf. Yes, that final trailer for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom really was something, but what was the internet's biggest talking point once it was out in the open? Ganondorf got swole.

Now that we know of Ganondorf's appearance in TOTK, we've been reminiscing about all of the times that we have faced the Gerudo warlock in the past in an attempt to work out which version is the best. For many of us, our introduction to Ganon's human form came in Ocarina of Time, though with Big-G appearing on several separate occasions across a variety of mainline games and spin-offs, there are a good number of versions to choose between.

This is where you come in. Our nostalgic ties to games of our pasts are already clashing with our, ahem, fascination with Ganondorf's TOTK design, so we need your help to work out which Gerudo is the greatest.

To be clear, we are only including options for Ganondorf here, so don't be expecting any big ol' pig men to be appearing in the following options. We are also only counting the versions where the villain plays a substantial role in the game and isn't just mentioned in passing or cameoed in a flashback. And for his appearances in Smash Bros., we're only counting his Ultimate design otherwise we'd be here forever, and his Melee and Brawl / Wii U / 3DS designs were pretty close to his OOT and Twilight Princess designs respectively.

So without further ado, here are the versions for you to choose between. Once we have given you a chance to get your votes in, we will publish the full results on the site the next week to find out, once and for all, who is the number one Ganondorf.