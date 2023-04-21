It's hard to believe, but we're now just weeks out from The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom arriving on the Switch.

Nintendo has been busy airing special trailer presentations in the lead up to this anticipated Switch release, and now it's seemingly moved onto the marketing side of things - uploading three new commercials to its Japanese YouTube channel.

From what we can tell, the footage in the clips is mostly taken from the recent trailers, but you may spot a few differences. The new Tears of the Kingdom Switch OLED is also featured in these commercials.

Here's a spoiler alert, just in case you haven't already watched the latest batch of Nintendo trailers:

Tears of the Kingdom will release next month on 12th May. Over the past few weeks, there have also been some other reveals including a new line of Hori accessories and the game's download card showing off some more of the new characters. Nintendo seems to have even revealed where Link will start his new adventure...