If you're eager to see more of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, it seems we've got another official reveal.

Download cards for the game are now appearing at stores in Japan, and they happen to feature some new screenshots. If you squint hard enough, you can see two new characters that haven't been properly introduced just yet.

There's also another look at Ganondorf. Here's a look at the download card, courtesy of Twitter user 'Kirbtastic16':

The characters featured in the image appear to be similar to the ones in the third Tears of the Kingdom trailer. One theory links them to the ancient Zonai tribe and another suggests there could be an alt version of Zelda...