The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is now just weeks away from launching on the Switch, and it seems we're finally getting some substantial information about what to expect from Link's next big outing.

In a new update, Nintendo's official game site for this upcoming release has revealed where our hero will be starting his new adventure. It's not all that surprising, but if you haven't already guessed, Link will begin in...spoiler alert..."the skies high above Hyrule" on one of the many mysterious floating islands.

Here's exactly what the official website says about this, while also shedding light on Link's immediate objective:

"Link begins his journey on one of the many mysterious floating islands that have suddenly appeared in the skies high above Hyrule. It’s there our hero will have to gain new abilities before returning to the surface world to begin his epic adventure."

Again, this isn't all that surprising considering the emphasis the three main trailers for the sequel have placed on the sky above Hyrule. As previously showcased by Zelda producer Eiji Aonuma, there will be all sorts of puzzles and enemies up in the sky waiting for Link.

Of course, the land of Hyrule will still play a significant role in Tears of the Kingdom, with the website further detailing how "familiar locations" have been dramatically transformed - with new towns, "dank caves" and mysterious gaping chasms. Yesterday, there was even a leak featuring certain locations.