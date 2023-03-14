Square Enix's musical game Theatrhythm Final Bar Line will be getting a very different update this week - adding tracks from the DS title The World Ends With You and the more recent release, NEO: The World Ends with You.

This update will arrive on 15th March 2023 and will include the following tracks: Twister, Calling, Someday, Your Ocean, Breaking Free and World Is Yours. Here's a listen:





Select tracks from The World Ends with You and NEO: The World Ends with You are coming to Theatrhythm Final Bar Line on March 15th, including:



- Twister

- Calling

- Someday

- Your Ocean

- Breaking Free

It's nice to see Square Enix giving The World Ends with You some love, even if it is arguably a bit out of place here. Especially after the most recent release NEO: The World Ends with You 'underperformed expectations'.

As for Theatrehythm Final Bar Line - it's got off to a great start, where we awarded it an excellent nine out of ten stars and called it a perfectly tuned celebration of all things Final Fantasy. If you're curious to see what it's like, there's a demo available to download on the Switch eShop.