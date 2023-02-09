Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Making a surprise appearance at the February Nintendo Direct Showcase, Sega confirmed that it will be bringing the fan-favourite labyrinth explorer series, Etrian Odyssey, to the Switch in remastered form.

Etrian Odyssey Origins Collection will combine the first three games in the series in one purchasable bundle and it will be making its way to the Switch eShop on 1st June with pre-orders beginning today.

Bringing the Atlus series back to its roots, the collection is going to be all about dungeon mapping with your hand-picked team of companions — finding treasure and taking on monsters in turn-based combat, just like we used to! Of course, as a remastered edition, the games have had a fresh art and soundtrack overhaul, and it looks like touchscreen capabilities have been prioritised for the Switch release to make that mapping all the easier.

For a closer look at everything that the collection will bring and a peek at some new screenshots, check out the following from the game's eShop page:

Etrian Odyssey Origins Collection Features:

- Survive a vast, labyrinthian forest on the edge of a peaceful village in Etrian Odyssey HD, journey to a floating castle in the sky in Etrian Odyssey II HD, and be transported to an oceanic paradise and rumors of a drowned city in Etrian Odyssey III HD.

- Touch screen mapping functionality for the Nintendo Switch™: Plot your progress through the labyrinth, drawing walls and placing icons to note special events and resources

- Newly remastered graphics, remastered soundtrack and quality of life improvements including difficulty selection and save slots

- Easy access to the Monstrous Codex, quest log and skill tree

- Maximize your adventuring by optimizing your party, choose the character classes that work for your playstyle

The collection's pre-order price is currently sitting at a weighty $79.99 / £71.99, which we get is a bit steep if you have never dipped your toes in the series before. Fortunately, the three games will also be available to purchase separately for £35.99, so you can get a taste for the style before diving in head first.