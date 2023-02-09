After the $69.99 USD price tag for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom was pulled from Nintendo's website yesterday, it's now been officially confirmed during the latest Direct presentation.

If you're wondering what exactly is going on, Nintendo has now provided an official response (via Game Informer). According to the video game giant, game pricing is done on a "case-by-base basis" and the price tag on the new Zelda title isn't necessarily going to be a trend going forward:

"We determine the suggested retail price for any Nintendo product on a case-by-case basis."

To reiterate, don't expect to see this particular amount attached to every future Switch release or Nintendo game going forward. The price tag of $59.99 USD should still be a thing then, for the average release.

