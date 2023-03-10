It's been another busy week in the world of video games and to go out with a bang, NACON held its first live stream of 2023. Of course, the show was littered with all sorts of announcements for Nintendo Switch, so if you weren't able to catch it, here's the full round up:
Ravenswatch - 2024
Capes - 2023
Train Life - A Railway Simulator - Available Now
Session - Available Now (North America)
TT Isle of Man: Ride on the Edge 3 - May 11, 2023
The Lord of the Rings: Gollum - 2023
Gollum is the only game here I really want to play. TT 3 looks good still need to play 1 & 2.
Gollum looks interesting to say the least, fingers crossed for a decent switch port!
Question : What do you think of these announcements for Switch?
Me : BLAH!
