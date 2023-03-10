Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

It's been another busy week in the world of video games and to go out with a bang, NACON held its first live stream of 2023. Of course, the show was littered with all sorts of announcements for Nintendo Switch, so if you weren't able to catch it, here's the full round up:

Ravenswatch - 2024

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Capes - 2023

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Train Life - A Railway Simulator - Available Now

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Session - Available Now (North America)

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

TT Isle of Man: Ride on the Edge 3 - May 11, 2023

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum - 2023

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

What do you think of these announcements for Switch? Comment below.