Publisher Nacon and developer RaceWard Studio have announced TT Isle of Man - Ride on the Edge 3 is coming to the Nintendo Switch and multiple other modern platforms in May 2023.

This latest entry based on the famous bike race is once again built by a team of "veterans" who apparently have many motorcycle games to their name. The third outing will feature official and authentic content from the 2022 event including teams, bikes and courses.

"TT Isle of Man – Ride on the Edge 3 features 32 different circuits, including current and historical courses, nearly 40 Superbike and Supersport motorbikes and riders, and upgraded physics. Controlling cornering and braking requires more precision than ever, and motorcycle upgrades gives players the tools they need to achieve maximum performance."

There'll also be a new "Open Roads" feature - allowing riders to travel freely across 200km (124 miles) of roads on the Isle of Man. This mode will include points of interest, challenges and online competitions. You can learn more about the previous entries released on the Switch in our Nintendo Life reviews: